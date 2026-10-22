APC Suffers Setback as Ex-National Chairman's Ally Resigns

Former Kano State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engr. Mansur Ahmed resigned from the APC, citing the party's condition

Ahmed, a close political ally of ex-Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, submitted his letter to his ward chairman in Kano Municipal

The former National Chairman's close ally's exit marks the second high-profile APC resignation in Kano State within a matter of days

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A former Kano State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the state of the party left him with little choice but to seek a new political home.

Former Kano commissioner Mansur Ahmed resigns from the APC, citing the party’s condition, as his exit marks the second high-profile party departure in days. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Ahmed, a well-known political associate of former Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, formally submitted his resignation letter to the APC chairman of Yakasai Ward in Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

Why Ahmed left the APC

In his resignation letter, Ahmed explained that the decision followed a careful collective review of the party's situation alongside his political associates.

He said the findings of that assessment, combined with his desire to contribute more meaningfully to Kano State and Nigeria, made it necessary for him to find a platform better suited to his goals.

He pointed specifically to the need for a political structure that places the protection of lives and property, as well as the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, at the heart of its agenda.

Despite his exit, Ahmed acknowledged the leaders, stakeholders, and members of the APC, particularly those in Kano Municipal, for the role they played during his time in the party.

Second notable APC exit within days

Ahmed's departure follows closely behind another high-profile resignation from the ruling party in Kano State. Arc. Aminu Dabo, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), also quit the APC just days before Ahmed made his own announcement.

Ahmed brings considerable political experience to whatever platform he joins next. He served as commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport during the administration of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso between 1999 and 2003.

He holds academic qualifications from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria and the University of Bradford in England.

Beyond his role in government, Ahmed previously ran as a governorship aspirant and served as deputy coordinator of the Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Council in Kano State.

The back-to-back resignations represent a notable period of turbulence for the APC in one of Nigeria's most politically significant states.

Actor Desmond Elliot complains about the intimidation of his supporters in the APC's primaries in Surulere, Lagos. Photo source: @desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

Desmond Elliot withdraws, leaves APC primary venue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician and three-term Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliot has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Surulere 1 constituency, alleging that his supporters were systematically blocked from accessing the polling venue.

The primary, held on May 20 at the Paddington Mini Stadium on Western Avenue, was declared in favour of his main opponent, Bakarat Bakare, who was backed by state and federal government officials.

Speaking at the venue, Desmond Elliot said repeated appeals to electoral officers to grant his supporters entry were ignored.

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Source: YEN.com.gh