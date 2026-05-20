Desmond Elliott has withdrawn from the APC's primaries, claiming his supporters were blocked from the venue

The Nollywood star faces backlash from party members as videos of his departure circulate online

Social media has reacted, with many referencing the actor-turned-politician's past actions and current struggles

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Actor-turned-politician and three-term Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliott has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Surulere 1 constituency, alleging that his supporters were systematically blocked from accessing the polling venue.

Actor Desmond Elliot complains about the intimidation of his supporters in the APC's primaries in Surulere, Lagos. Photo source: @desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

The primary, held on May 20 at the Paddington Mini Stadium on Western Avenue, was declared in favour of his main opponent, Bakarat Bakare, who was backed by state and federal government officials.

Speaking at the venue, Elliott said repeated appeals to electoral officers to grant his supporters entry were ignored. "And of course, in all zones, they've been intimidating and stopping us. I want to officially announce my withdrawal from this particular race. This is my ward. If you go outside, those are my people outside," he said.

The lawmaker maintained that a large number of his supporters had been barred from the premises despite multiple interventions. "They've not been allowed," he stated shortly before announcing his exit from the contest.

His withdrawal was met with hostility from some party members at the venue, with videos circulating online showing supporters chanting "Ole, thief" as he departed.

Watch Desmond Elliot's Instagram video below:

Elliott was first elected to represent Surulere 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015 under the APC and went on to win re-election in both 2019 and 2023. He had been seeking a fourth consecutive term.

Reactions to Desmond Elliot's APC primaries withdrawal

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

nwachukwunkechi8 said:

"USING SAME PLATFORM HE WANTED THEM TO BAN TO COMPLAIN 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ SO YOU STILL CARRY YOURSELF GO THERE, YOU ARE VERY LUCKY SAY DEM NO POUR YOU WATER 🤦🏽‍♀️🙄🙄🙄 AFTER 12 YEARS, WHAT DID YOU FORGET THERE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

only1_raihan said:

"Desmond Dangerous 😂😂😂 no be his people wey e talk say dem dey outside dey shout ole ??? 😂😂"

kingsliveth said:

"The pain of starting from scratch is not always easy. Dude will understand what opening a YouTube channel means.😂"

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Even within the party, they are so disorganised and evil to each other… Just imagine what they will now do to Nigeria, Ekwensu walked so haypeecee could fly! 🤦🏾‍♀️"

light_the_eagle said:

"Same you @desmondelliot took your hoodlums and thugs to beat up @olumideoworu in 2022, is now crying 😭 online? You won’t get help. You will taste intimidation and tell us how it feels. Karma is a b*tch, but this right here came too quick."

Regina Daniels's estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, loses out in the APC primary in Delta North as videos show near non-existent support. Photo source: @princenednwoko, @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko defeated in APC senate primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ned Nwoko suffered a major defeat in the Delta North APC primary election against Ifeanyi Okowa.

Viral video showcased his near-empty queue compared to Okowa's overwhelming support base.

Social media chastised Nwoko, linking the loss to his recent divorce from Regina Daniels

Source: YEN.com.gh