A former All Progressives Congress leader from Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano State formally joined the NDC on Saturday, October 10, 2026

The defecting official was received by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2027 elections, at his Kano residence

The development adds to a series of defections the NDC has recorded in recent weeks, particularly across Nigeria's north-west region

A former leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano State, has formally defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), with footage of the event circulating widely online.

A former APC leader in Kano’s Kumbotso defects to the NDC, welcomed by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the party gains ground ahead of the 2027 general elections. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The official crossed over to the opposition party on Saturday, October 10, 2026, and was personally received by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his Kano residence.

Saifullahi Hassan, media aide to Senator Kwankwaso, shared a video of the reception on X the same day, drawing significant attention across Nigerian political circles.

Kwankwaso's NDC gains ground in Kano

The defection is the latest in a string of similar moves the NDC has recorded in recent weeks, with the north-west region emerging as a key battleground ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kano State, long regarded as one of Nigeria's most politically contested states, is central to the NDC's expansion strategy.

Senator Kwankwaso, who previously served as Governor of Kano State and has had a long career in the Nigerian Senate, was ratified as the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2027 polls.

He commands a formidable grassroots network in the state through his Kwankwasiyya political movement, which has helped accelerate recruitment in the region.

The NDC ratified former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as its presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

The Obi-Kwankwaso pairing positions the NDC as one of the more prominent opposition forces to the ruling APC ahead of the next general election cycle.

The latest departure from the APC's ranks in Kumbotso represents fresh pressure on the ruling party's organisational strength in Kano.

Kwankwaso's influence in the state has historically made it difficult for the APC to consolidate support there, and the continued flow of defections to the NDC signals that the trend shows little sign of slowing ahead of 2027.

The X video is below.

Former Speaker dumps APC for another party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kabiru Mijinyawa, a former Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and sitting lawmaker for Yola South Constituency, walked away from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing deep dissatisfaction with how the party conducted its recent primary election.

Mijinyawa formalised his exit through a resignation letter dated September 12, 2026, addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Adarawo in Yola South Local Government Area.

In it, he stated that the decision, while not taken lightly, had become unavoidable after witnessing what he described as a primary process that fell short of basic democratic standards.

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Source: YEN.com.gh