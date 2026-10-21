Presidential staffer Dr Sammy Ayeh picked up nomination forms to contest for the NDC Deputy National Communications Officer position on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Dr Sammy Ayeh credited NDC National Communications Officer Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi as his mentor and the driving force behind his decision to contest

The hopeful outlined plans to strengthen research-driven communication and enhance strategic media engagement if elected to the role

Dr Sammy Ayeh, a presidential staffer at the Office of the Presidency, has formally declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after picking up nomination forms on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Presidential staffer Dr Sammy Ayeh picks nomination forms to contest for the NDC Deputy National Communications Officer role. Photo source: Sammy Ayeh

Source: Facebook

Dr Sammy Ayeh announced his candidacy on Facebook, stating that he was offering himself to help the party communicate its vision more effectively and align its message with the aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians.

He wrote:

"I have picked up nomination forms to contest for the position of Deputy National Communications Officer of our great party, the NDC. I offer myself to help communicate our vision clearly and connect our message with the aspirations of the people."

Dr Sammy Ayeh's bid for NDC role

In his declaration, Dr Ayeh paid tribute to Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's National Communications Officer, describing him as a foundational figure in his development as a communicator.

"I am deeply grateful to Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, our able National Communications Officer, on whose shoulders I have risen."

"His exceptional leadership, mentorship and confidence in me have shaped my journey and strengthened my resolve to serve," he wrote.

Should he secure the NDC party position, Dr Ayeh said his focus would be on building a more structured approach to party communication, with three key priorities: strengthening research-driven communication, empowering grassroots communicators across the country, and enhancing the party's strategic engagement with the media.

The Facebook post of Dr Sammy Ayeh announcing his bid for the NDC Deputy Communication role is below:

Reactions to Dr Sammy Ayeh's declaration

The announcement drew responses from party supporters and observers online, with opinion divided on the emerging field of candidates.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Abdul-Aziz Ibn Cockra Hussein wrote:

"This is a win for the NDC! Dr Sammy Ayeh brings the intellectual depth, research capacity, and strategic drive needed to take our party's communications to the next level. Mentored by the legendary Sammy Gyamfi, he is ready on Day 1 to empower our grassroots communicators. Delegates, let's back Dr Sammy Ayeh for Deputy National Communications Officer! Ɛyɛ Zu!"

Alhassan Abdul-fatawu said:

"Congrats in advance. May your intentions be manifested by the all-mighty Allah, and may He help you to overcome any obstacle on your way."

Akugre Joseph commented:

"Everybody is contesting for the deputy. So far nobody is contesting the main apart from Ako Gunn, who I think is a slow communicator."

Mentor star Hakeem to contest NDC role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former TV3 Mentor Season 1 finalist Hakeem Shabazz, who filed to contest the NDC Communications Officer position in the Adenta Constituency.

One of 12 finalists in the show’s 2006 debut season, Hakeem later appeared in several Kumawood films before stepping into politics.

Now, after passing vetting and securing ballot number three, he was preparing to face the party’s constituency elections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh