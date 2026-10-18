The National Democratic Congress disqualified 26 aspirants following the conclusion of its internal vetting exercise

Appeals for disqualified candidates are set to begin on Monday, with constituency elections scheduled for October 24 and 25

NDC's Acting Director of Elections Mahdi Jibrill issued a strict directive banning billboards in favour of direct delegate outreach

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disqualified 26 aspirants as part of its internal vetting process, with the party's appeal window officially opening on Monday for candidates who wish to challenge those decisions.

The screening exercise forms part of the opposition party's broader efforts to reorganise its administrative structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

26 NDC aspirants disqualified after vetting, but the Acting Director of Elections, Mahdi Jibrill, says appeals will begin on Monday, October 19, 2026. Photo credit: Mahdi Jibrill/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC appeals process and election timeline

Mahdi Jibrill, the Acting Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, said the overall reception of the vetting process among participants had been largely positive, reflecting confidence in the party's internal mechanisms.

He expressed hope that the outcome would set the tone for smooth, peaceful elections.

On the logistics front, ballot papers for constituency-level polls are expected to be distributed to the various districts by Wednesday.

The constituency elections themselves have been scheduled for October 24 and 25, keeping the party on course to wrap up its full internal electoral calendar before the end of December.

Billboards banned as NDC pushes direct delegate Outreach

Jibrill also used the occasion to address campaigning guidelines, particularly the party's firm stance against outdoor billboard advertising.

He explained that the restriction was introduced to channel aspirants' energy towards face-to-face engagement rather than mass advertising.

"The internal elections are delegate-based, making direct engagement with delegates a more practical approach to campaigning," Jibrill said, adding that the guidance carries the weight of a binding directive and is not merely a recommendation.

With the appeals process now in motion and key electoral dates firmly on the calendar, the NDC is pushing ahead with its internal reorganisation as it positions itself strategically for the years ahead.

Late Samuel Sarpong's son enters NDC race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Samuel Sarpong Jr had announced his bid for an executive member seat in the NDC's Nhyiaeso Constituency ahead of the upcoming party elections.

The young politician was the son of Samuel Sarpong, who had died along with seven others in the August 6, 2025, Obuasi military helicopter crash.

Sarpong Jr had shared a campaign poster on TikTok on October 7, 2026, outlining six policy pillars, including youth empowerment and transparency.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh