New Zealand opened two new Temporary Employment Entry visa pathways on 20 October 2026 following the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement

The scheme allows up to 5,000 TEE visa holders in New Zealand at any one time, targeting highly skilled occupations

New Zealand's immigration authority confirmed six eligibility conditions all applicants must satisfy before a TEE visa can be granted

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New Zealand has unveiled six eligibility requirements that Indian citizens must meet to qualify for a new three-year work visa, following the entry into force of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement on October 20, 2026.

New Zealand’s TEE visa offers Indian citizens a three-year work route under the FTA, detailing six eligibility requirements, skilled roles and a 5,000-holder cap. Image credit: EFE/EPA/MARK COOTE

Source: UGC

The agreement created two fresh visa categories under the Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) scheme: the India Skilled Work Visa and the India Iconic Work Visa.

The former targets highly skilled occupations already identified on New Zealand's Green List, while the latter covers a small number of professions considered iconic to India. At any given time, the scheme accommodates a maximum of 5,000 TEE visa holders across the country.

6 requirements for the New Zealand TEE visa

New Zealand's immigration authority confirmed that applicants must satisfy all six conditions before a TEE visa can be approved.

The first is a qualifying job offer. Candidates must have a formal offer of employment in hand before submitting their application.

That offer must come from an accredited employer, which forms the second requirement, ensuring the hiring organisation meets New Zealand's approved employer standards.

Third, applicants must hold qualifications relevant to the role they have accepted. Fourth, they must demonstrate they meet English language requirements, which apply irrespective of nationality.

The fifth and sixth conditions relate to personal eligibility. Applicants must satisfy health requirements and pass character and identity checks as part of the broader immigration assessment.

Additional benefits under the India-New Zealand FTA

Beyond the TEE visa, the agreement introduced several other commitments.

From November 16, 2026, Indian graduates who complete a PhD at a New Zealand institution will become eligible for post-study work visas of up to four years, extended from the current three-year limit.

The FTA also commits New Zealand to maintaining a minimum of 20 in-study work hours per week for Indian students, even if the country's broader policy on student work rights changes in the future. Currently, students of all nationalities may work up to 25 hours per week during their studies.

A working holiday scheme for Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 will be introduced within two years of the agreement taking effect. It will be capped at 1,000 places annually and allow successful applicants to remain in New Zealand for up to 12 months.

One key limitation applies to all TEE visa holders: the visa does not provide a pathway to permanent residence. Holders remain subject to New Zealand's existing immigration framework throughout their stay.

New Zealand flags visa fraud concerns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand refused 34 per cent of full-fee international student visa applications between July and September 2026.

According to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), five countries where fraudulent supporting documents and misleading financial information have appeared in student visa applications are Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and China.

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Source: YEN.com.gh