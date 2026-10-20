Malaysia's Immigration Department has outlined strict eligibility requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can work in the country

Only citizens from 15 designated nations across South, Southeast, and Central Asia qualify under the scheme

Employers must lead the hiring process through a government-sanctioned approval system before any foreign worker can be considered

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Malaysia has established six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can be considered for employment in the country, with the rules administered through the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System under the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

The regulations apply to five sectors: manufacturing, construction, agriculture, plantation, and services. Workers seeking positions outside these industries do not fall under the scheme.

Malaysia sets six conditions for foreign workers, including age, health and employer approval. Image credit: Anadolu, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

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How the hiring process works

The process is entirely employer-led. Companies wishing to recruit foreign nationals must first obtain quota approval from the One Stop Centre, which operates under the Ministry of Human Resources. Individual workers cannot initiate or pursue applications on their own.

Age is a firm requirement under the scheme. Applicants must be between 18 and 45 years old at the point of application, with no exceptions made for those who fall outside the bracket.

Health clearance forms another non-negotiable condition. Prospective workers must complete a medical examination at a recognised health facility in their home country and obtain formal certification confirming fitness for work. Malaysia maintains an official list of approved clinics and hospitals in each eligible source country.

Applicants must also have a clean immigration record. Anyone listed under Section 8(3) of Malaysia's Immigration Act 1959/1963 as barred from entering the country will be automatically disqualified, regardless of whether they meet every other requirement.

Malaysia's 15 approved source countries

The sixth and most defining condition relates to nationality. Malaysia has designated 15 countries as approved sources for foreign labour: Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Nepal, the Philippines, and India.

Nationals from countries not on this list are ineligible under the scheme, even if they satisfy the remaining five conditions.

The selection reflects Malaysia's longstanding bilateral labour agreements with nations across South and Southeast Asia, as well as parts of Central Asia.

Malaysia names 4 categories of foreigners eligible for entry permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia has announced four categories of foreign nationals who can apply for an Entry Permit.

According to the Immigration Department, the Entry Permit is the highest privilege the Malaysian government can extend to a non-citizen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh