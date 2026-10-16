New Zealand Raises Visa Fraud Concerns Over Applicants From 5 Countries

New Zealand's student visa rejection rate surged to 34% between July and September 2026, up from 13% in the previous financial year

Immigration New Zealand named Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and China in a public statement flagging fraud in student visa applications

Bangladesh and India recorded the steepest spikes, with 70% and 39% of their applications rejected respectively during the three-month period

New Zealand rejected 34% of full-fee international student visa applications between July and September 2026, a sharp rise from the 13% refusal rate recorded across the entire 2025–26 financial year, according to figures published by Radio New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) logged 6,273 refusals in that three-month window alone, a figure that nearly matches the 7,503 rejections recorded over the whole of the preceding financial year.

New Zealand student visa refusals hit 34% in July–September 2026, as officials flagged application fraud across five countries Image credit: Hagen Hopkins ,Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

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Fraud flagged across five countries

INZ has publicly identified five countries where fraudulent supporting documents and misleading financial information have appeared in student visa applications: Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and China.

"INZ is seeing increasingly sophisticated fraud in student visa applications, including genuine documents being altered, reused or repurposed across multiple applications to make those applications appear legitimate," the agency said in a statement.

INZ also highlighted the role of recruitment agents in facilitating organised fraud. "Fraud can involve groups of applications rather than just individual applicants and can be facilitated by agents.

We regularly identify financial evidence being reused across multiple applications," it said.

The agency attributed part of the rise in rejections to tighter vetting of master's degree applications, where officials say falsified documentation has become more prevalent.

Bangladesh recorded the steepest refusal rate at 70%, while India saw 39% of its applications turned down, both representing near-double their usual rates. INZ did not release comparable breakdowns for Nigeria, China or Nepal for the same period.

Despite the tighter scrutiny, New Zealand remains a significant destination for international students. In the 2026 calendar year to date, India accounted for 22% of offshore student visa applications, totalling 9,103, followed by China at 21% with 8,751, Bangladesh at 9% with 3,858, and Nepal at 7% with 2,924.

How New Zealand's approach differs from UK

INZ was clear that its refusals are based on individual application assessments rather than nationality-based restrictions.

"These issues are not unique to Bangladesh or India," the agency said, adding that concerns about fraud do not imply wrongdoing by all students from the identified countries.

That distinction separates New Zealand's approach from the United Kingdom, which introduced nationality-specific student visa restrictions on 26 March 2026 affecting applicants from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan. Britain also tightened compliance requirements for universities, with some institutions withdrawing admission offers to applicants from Nigeria, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh over concerns about breaching visa refusal thresholds.

New Zealand's framework, by contrast, evaluates each application on its own merits, even where broader patterns of fraud have been identified within a particular applicant pool.

New Zealand lists army visa requirements for 4 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) had published formal eligibility criteria for foreign nationals wishing to join its military.

The list of eligible countries includes the UK, Australia, the United States and Canada, according to the NZDF's official recruitment portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh