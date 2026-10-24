Gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey says God revealed a plot targeting a rising young colleague during a live prayer session

The vision allegedly involved an agent deliberately placed inside the minister's inner circle with a specific assignment

Bassey chose to withhold the minister's identity but delivered a public prayer over the situation on the Hallelujah Challenge

Gospel singer and cleric Nathaniel Bassey has sparked widespread online conversation after going public with what he described as a divine vision about a young, unnamed colleague in gospel ministry.

Bassey shared the revelation during the Hallelujah Challenge, the popular online prayer gathering he hosts regularly.

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey during an episode of the Hallelujah Challenge warned an unnamed singer of a planned scandal. Photo Credit: Pastor Nathaniel Bassey

Source: Instagram

He told attendees that God had shown him something deeply troubling about a rising minister, deliberately withholding the person's name and gender to prevent unnecessary speculation.

According to Bassey, the vision pointed to a carefully planted agent operating from within the young minister's inner circle.

The assignment, he said, specifically targeted both the minister and a head of department within their ministry. He stressed that while the plot did not involve a full sexual encounter, the level of physical intimacy involved would have been sufficient to irreparably damage the minister's reputation and years of dedicated work.

He also noted that the individual who had been placed was apparently prepared to go further than what was revealed in the vision, suggesting the scheme was deliberate and calculated rather than coincidental.

Drawing from Jude 1:24, Bassey anchored his prayer in scripture and declared protection over the unnamed minister, saying: "I declare a way of escape. That plan shall not happen...if it remains a nanosecond for you to give in, may the hand of God yank you away from it." He widened the prayer to include spouses, leaders, and members of the broader Christian community.

The session generated significant engagement, with many followers responding with prayers and words of caution for ministers in positions of leadership.

@t_k_voices_akewi wrote:

"For the lord shall give his angels charges over us to guide us in our ways lest we dash our feet against the stone…… thank you Jesus for the revelation….. God preserve your own oh lord"

@telehealth_enthusiast commented:

"It's best to reach out to this said minister."

@asante_retail stated:

"It will not happen, it will not come to pass so says the Lord of Hosts"

@temixthomas_ reacted:

"They don talk oh !!!! Ehhhhhh ..... filter the wolfs around you. People dey craze oh."

@dremmainnocent shared:

"Amen. That scripture literally pop out in my spirit yesterday when I was saying to myself, even if mami water come out to tempt me, I still won't fall. It is not by might, nor by power but by the SPIRIT OF GOD."

@ankaracious wrote:

"Amen... Ministers create boundaries oo even as God continues to keep His own from falling"

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Source: YEN.com.gh