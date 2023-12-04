Nathaniel Bassey was one of the guest ministers at the just-ended Jesus Christ Encounters concert in Accra.

The singer while ministering delivered a prophecy to Ghanaian gospel musicians of their dominance in the next few years

A snippet of Nathaniel Bassey's prophesy shared online has caused a stir online

Nigerian gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey has thrown Ghanaian internet into a frenzy after his concert in Accra.

The gospel musician who performed at a concert in Accra prophesied that Ghanaian psalmists would be dominating Nigeria in the next four to five years.

However, the artiste added a plea which has stirred numerous Ghanaian netizens.

Nathaniel Bassey prophesies to Ghanaian gospel musicians Photo source: Instagram/Nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Nathaniel Bassey sends message to Ghanaian gospel artistes

In a snippet of Nathaniel Bassey's performance shared online, the Nigerian musician pleaded with Ghanaian artistes to write more songs in English.

"I know you love your twi, I know you love your language. But there's an anointing on you and the world needs to hear your song."

The minister established during his performance, that it was a spiritual instruction that needed to be passed on to his Ghanaian gospel artistes.

While gospel music listeners and artistes like Cwesi Oteng agreed with the Nigerian musician, others believe it to be a forced attempt at global crossover impact which shouldn't be the focus.

Netizens react to Nathaniel Bassey's prophesy to Ghanaian gospel musicians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens weighed in on Nathaniel Bassey's message to Ghanaian gospel musicians.

@michaelbronzy quizzed:

Abeg stop this English thing, how many of us Ghanaian here understands Asake’s Yuroba songs??Yet it’s a big vibe

@bramarfo_remarked:

What I will say is, gospel music should be inspired by the holy spirit and the song will fulfill its purpose.

@alaska_gh wrote;

I disagree

Ghanaian gospel musician speaks against the trend of gospel musicians recruiting secular composers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cwesi Oteng, one of Ghana's leading voices in urban gospel has spoken against the trend of Gospel musicians soliciting the services of secular composers to make hit records.

The urban gospel singer argued that gospel music had a purpose and must be composed by people with a deeper relationship with Christ.

Source: YEN.com.gh