Pastor Jerry Eze surprised his longtime friend Nathaniel Bassey with a brand-new Range Rover as the gospel minister turned 45

A video captured the emotional moment Bassey was left speechless, leaning against the car door in quiet prayer

The gesture drew widespread reactions online, with fans celebrating the remarkable display of friendship between the two pastors

Gospel music minister Nathaniel Bassey was left at a loss for words on his 45th birthday after his close friend and fellow pastor, Jerry Eze, presented him with a brand-new Range Rover.

Pastor Jerry Eze (right) surprises Nathaniel Bassey (left) with a brand-new Range Rover for his 45th birthday. Image credit: @realjerryeze/X, @realjerryeze/Instagram

Source: UGC

A video shared on Facebook on 28 August 2026 by Pulse Nigeria captured the raw, unscripted moment Pastor Nathaniel Bassey processed the surprise.

Visibly overwhelmed, he stepped back and rested his head quietly against the car door, offering silent prayers before managing only a handful of words:

"What's this? Ah ah. What's this."

Bassey is no stranger to major platforms. A native of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, he has built a distinguished career as a recording artiste, trumpet player, singer-songwriter and music producer, becoming one of the most sought-after gospel artists in the world.

In January 2025, he performed at former US President Donald Trump's inaugural prayer breakfast.

A year earlier, in October 2024, Albany, New York Mayor Kathy Sheehan declared 6 October "Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Day" in his honour.

The Facebook video below shows the heartwarming moment Pastor Jerry Eze's team presented the posh car to his close friend, Nathaniel Bassey.

Reactions trail Eze's gift to Nathaniel Bassey

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing a flood of comments from fans and followers who were moved by the bond between the two men of God.

Eneh Ejike wrote:

"See what the lord has done."

Jacqueline George commented:

"Jesus, such friendships."

Jessy Goddy added:

"Man so simple and calm. Happy birthday sir."

Bonike joked:

"That means his Bestie Apostle Selman, will gift him a private jet😅😅."

Gertrude Patrick noted:

"Dem give Jerry 400m house na so it's ok to give out too."

Obi Cubana presents Pastor Jerry Eze with a $380,000 mansion on his birthday. Photo credit: @obicubana.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry receives lavish $380,000 mansion gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian businessman and socialite Obi Cubana made headlines after gifting popular pastor Jerry Eze a mansion as his birthday present.

The socialite made the official announcement in a viral post on the X platform, which has sparked conversations online.

Sharing an emotional message to mark the occasion, Obi Cubana described Pastor Jerry Eze as one of his "most amazing brothers", praising him as both a man of God and a close friend whose prayers have consistently covered him and his family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh