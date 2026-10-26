Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament Dr Stephen Amoah has added a new academic milestone to his name after juggling his studies with his busy schedule in Parliament

A video from the graduation ceremony showed the lawmaker, popularly known as Sticka, in high spirits as he walked through the venue in his academic regalia

Many social media users have since congratulated the former Deputy Finance Minister, with some praising his commitment to learning despite his demanding role in public life

Nhyiaeso MP Dr Stephen Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, has reportedly bagged a major academic achievement from MountCrest University College.

Nhyiaeso MP Dr Stephen Amoah completes a Bachelor of Laws degree at MountCrest University College. Photo: Sticka, Kwadwo Owusu Prempeh.

Source: Facebook

Dr Amoah is not new to academic milestones after earning several degrees at home and abroad over the years.

He attended Opoku Ware School in Kumasi before studying Computer Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The politician later obtained an MSc in Strategic Finance Management from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom in 2007.

He also holds a certificate in entrepreneurship from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Back at KNUST, he went on to earn a PhD in Actuarial Science, which is why he is often addressed as Dr Stephen Amoah.

Stephen Amoah completes LLB at MountCrest University

Adding to that long list, the Nhyiaeso lawmaker has now completed a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree. Posts celebrating the milestone surfaced on social media on Sunday, October 25, 2026, although the exact date of the ceremony could not be independently confirmed.

Social media users shared that he completed the programme at MountCrest University College, a private university in Accra known for its law faculty.

In the graduation video, Sticka smiled as he walked through the venue in a black gown, a purple stole and a mortarboard. He also wore dark sunglasses and held a rolled-up document in his hand.

The TikTok video of Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah, in which he celebrates completing his LLB at MountCrest, is below.

Stephen Amoah’s LLB and parliamentary career

Beyond the classroom, the newly minted law graduate has spent years in public service. He first won the Nhyiaeso seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020, polling about 81.7% of the votes, and retained it in the 2024 elections.

In April 2024, he was appointed Deputy Finance Minister, replacing the late John Kumah.

Sticka has also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and sat on the board of GCB Bank.

Following news of his graduation, well-wishers, including supporters in his constituency, flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

One of the posts noted that the milestone adds an academic law qualification to his public profile.

Abuakwa North MP supports NSMQ stars

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the MP for Abuakwa North, Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo Frempong, rewarded students of Bright Senior High School for their performance in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

He presented laptops to contestants from Bright SHS, Saviour Memorial SHS and Ofori Panin SHS, and donated GH¢20,000 to the school’s management.

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Source: YEN.com.gh