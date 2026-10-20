Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo Frempong, MP for Abuakwa North, held a ceremony in Akyem Tafo on October 15, 2026, to honour top students

The MP presented laptops to NSMQ contestants from Bright SHS, Saviour Memorial SHS and Ofori Panin SHS for their performances

Three Bright SHS students who earned 8As and won university admission to study medicine received a pledge of full scholarship support

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A Ghanaian Member of Parliament has stepped up to reward academic excellence in his constituency, pledging laptops, cash, and full university scholarships to students who distinguished themselves in two major national competitions.

Abuakwa North MP Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo-Frempong rewards Bright SHS and other 2026 NSMQ stars with laptops, cash and scholarships. Photo source: Bright Senior HIGH School- Kukurantumi

Source: Facebook

Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo Frempong, the Abuakwa North MP, held a short ceremony in Akyem Tafo on Thursday, October 15, 2026, to celebrate students from Bright Senior High School and two other schools in the area following their participation in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) and strong results in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

MP distributes laptops and GH¢20,000 cash donation

At the event, the MP presented smart laptops to Mercy Adjeley Okang, Richard Kwabena Amoah and Messia, the three 2026 NSMQ contestants from Bright Senior High School in Akyem Kukurantumi.

Contestants from Saviour Memorial Senior High School and Ofori Panin Senior High School who competed in the 2026 NSMQ also received smart laptops.

Beyond the personal gifts, Frempong also handed over a cash donation of GH¢20,000 to the management of Bright Senior High School in acknowledgement of the school's achievement in the competition.

"As a member of Parliament for the constituency, I will commend all of them by giving all of them a laptop each to aid them as they go up to the tertiary level," he said during the ceremony.

Full scholarships for medicine students

The most significant pledge of the day came for the three 2026 Bright SHS NSMQ students who each achieved 8As in the WASSCE and secured admission to study medicine at university.

The MP committed to covering their school fees from the first year through to graduation.

"We are paying their fees right from the first year until they complete," Frempong stated, adding that he hoped the gesture would serve as inspiration for other young people across the constituency to pursue academic excellence.

He also confirmed that school fees for students who reached the NSMQ semi-final stage had already been taken care of.

The TikTok video of the award ceremony and the MP's press address is below:

Ghanaians react to Abuakwa North MP's gesture

The video of the ceremony, shared by Bright SHS on TikTok, drew a wave of comments from Ghanaians who praised the initiative, while others raised questions about recognition for teachers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Darkoah Derby wrote:

"Ei, my school is trending o."

KOBBY commented:

"God bless you 🙏."

Education & Learning Coach observed:

"Sadly the teachers won't get any reward for assisting these brilliant students."

2020 PRESEC NSMQ Champion receives top honour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Benjamin Nketsiah, the PRESEC NSMQ 2020 champion selected for Michigan State University’s Homecoming Court during his final year.

The Ghanaian scholar credited God and his Spartan community as congratulatory messages poured in—a proud new milestone in a journey that began with PRESEC’s national quiz triumph.

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Source: YEN.com.gh