Actor and politician John Dumelo has funded scholarships for over 40 Ghanaian students to further their studies in Europe under the John Dumelo Scholarship Scheme

The first batch of students departed Ghana on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, on fully funded scholarships, with more beneficiaries expected before the end of 2027

Many Ghanaians have praised the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP for the initiative, with some fans on social media calling him a future president of Ghana

Actor and politician John Dumelo has funded scholarships for over 40 students to further their studies in Europe.

John Dumelo poses with the first batch of students departing Ghana to study in Europe under the John Dumelo Scholarship Scheme. Photo source: @johndumelo1/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Dumelo has been involved in several initiatives in his constituency since becoming MP. In August 2026, he cut the sod for a new day senior high school at Pantang, which he said is being funded by him and a group of friends.

The MP also replaced old, unsafe desks at the Roman Ridge M/A Basic School after a request from the school’s authorities.

As part of a constituency tour, he shared items with new SHS students from Ayawaso West Wuogon. He also donated food items to school feeding caterers and clothes to children in his constituency.

John Dumelo sees off first scholarship batch

Taking to Instagram, Dumelo shared a photo of himself with the first batch of beneficiaries. In the photo, the MP, dressed in a purple outfit, posed with a group of students, some holding jackets and bags.

The students appeared to be at an airport, ready to begin their journey. Over 1,500 people liked the post shortly after it was shared.

The first batch of students under the John Dumelo Scholarship Scheme departed Ghana on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. According to Dumelo, the students are heading to Russia on fully funded scholarships.

He added that more than 40 students are expected to benefit from the scheme before the end of next year.

Dumelo is the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture. His announcement has drawn praise from many Ghanaians on social media.

The Instagram post from John Dumelo, in which he shares details of the scholarship scheme, is below.

Ghanaians praise John Dumelo for scholarships

Many Ghanaians commended the MP for the initiative, with some calling him a future president. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ladyhelengee said:

“John! Doing what he does best for God and country.”

maselrejii9 said:

“Good work, Honourable. Please do encourage more ladies too. Thanks, and God richly bless you.”

mpulu_le said:

“From Tanzania. I dey 4 u, Papa John. May our God keep looking out for you and bless you non-stop.”

nududubyemefa said:

“Our future president. Gather here if you agree.”

miss_morkporkpor said:

“Wow, you are doing well.”

Dumelo proposes churches build factories

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo proposed that at least 10 churches pool resources to set up a value-addition factory.

He suggested the factory could be sited in the Ashanti, Volta or North East region to process tomatoes, pepper or maize. According to the Deputy Minister, the government would provide incentives and a ready market for the products.

“Imagine these churches together establishing a factory in Ashanti, Volta or North East,” he wrote.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh