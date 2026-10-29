The UAE government confirmed that three specific groups are exempt from paying fees for passport and identity document services

People of determination, individuals with autism, and those covered by Social Security Law are among those who qualify

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security published the exemption guidelines on its official FAQ page

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Arab Emirates government has confirmed that three distinct categories of people are not required to pay fees when accessing passport and identity document services.

UAE lists categories of people who qualify for free passport services and fee waivers. Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, PeopleImages/iStock

Source: UGC

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) released the information through its official FAQ page, which details the specific circumstances under which residents and citizens may receive these services at no cost.

Who qualifies for free UAE passport services?

The ICP listed the following three groups as eligible for fee exemptions: individuals covered by the Social Security Law, people of determination and individuals with autism, and individuals whose documents contain errors caused by the authority itself.

The first category targets those receiving government financial support, typically low-income residents who rely on state assistance to meet their basic needs.

The inclusion of people of determination and those with autism aligns with the UAE's longstanding policy of supporting residents with disabilities and special needs across various aspects of public life.

What the ICP error exemption covers

The third category stands apart from the other two because it is not tied to a person's status or background. Instead, it applies when the ICP itself is responsible for a mistake on an official document.

In such cases, the cost of correcting the error is fully waived for the individual affected, provided the fault lies with the authority rather than the applicant.

This means that residents who discover incorrect information on their passport or identity document as a result of an authority-side error will not bear any financial burden to have it put right.

The exemptions apply to services falling under the ICP's jurisdiction, and residents are advised to consult the authority's official channels to confirm eligibility before proceeding with any application.

The United Arab Emirates releases the fees for 14-day and 60-day entry visas for citizens of eligible countries. Image credit: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images, ikmerc/iStock

Source: UGC

UAE releases 14-day and 60-day visa fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates opened its entry visa programme to nationals of six new countries, with Kenya and South Africa among those now eligible to apply for short-stay visas.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced the expansion, describing it as part of a broader effort to make the UAE's entry and residence system more accommodating for international travellers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh