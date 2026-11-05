The United States Immigration and Nationality Act outlines four family-sponsored visa preference categories under Section 203(a)

Each preference class carries its own annual visa allocation, eligibility rules, and per-country limit exemptions

The four categories together form the backbone of the US family-based immigration system for relatives of citizens and permanent residents

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The United States has a structured system for distributing family-sponsored immigrant visas each year, governed by four preference categories established under Section 203(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

The United States (US) government explains the 4 family-sponsored visa preference classes and who qualifies for each. Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, jacoblund/iStock

Source: UGC

Each category, according to the government, carries its own numerical cap, eligibility criteria, and rules around how unused visa numbers are redistributed across the system.

Who qualifies under F1 and F2 preferences?

The first preference category, known as F1, is reserved for unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens.

It receives 23,400 visas per year, with the possibility of absorbing any numbers left over from the fourth preference.

The second preference carries the largest allocation and is divided into two sub-categories.

F2A covers spouses and children of lawful permanent residents, accounting for 77% of the total second preference pool.

A notable feature of this sub-category is that 75% of its numbers fall outside the per-country limit, which can be a significant advantage for applicants from countries with high demand.

F2B, the second sub-category, applies to unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 and older whose parent holds permanent resident status, and it receives the remaining 23% of the second preference total.

The combined second preference allocation stands at 114,200 visas annually, with additional numbers drawn from first preference surpluses and any amount by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000.

Who qualifies under F3 and F4 preferences?

The third preference category, F3, covers married sons and daughters of US citizens and is allotted 23,400 visas per year.

Unused numbers from the first and second preferences can be added to this pool.

The fourth and final category, F4, applies to brothers and sisters of adult US citizens.

To petition under this category, the sponsoring citizen must be at least 21 years old. F4 receives 65,000 visas annually and can absorb any unused numbers from the first three preferences.

Taken together, these four categories determine the order and volume in which immigrant visas are issued to qualifying relatives of both US citizens and lawful permanent residents each year.

US introduces bill to end DV programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Republican congressman from Texas had introduced legislation in the House of Representatives seeking to permanently shut down the Diversity Immigrant Visa Lottery.

Representative Keith Self, who represents Texas's 3rd congressional district, confirmed the bill on October 22, 2026, via his official X account.

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Source: YEN.com.gh