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Australia Raises Working Holiday Visa Age Limit for Citizens of 4 Countries
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Australia Raises Working Holiday Visa Age Limit for Citizens of 4 Countries

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Australia expanded the Working Holiday visa age eligibility to 35 for citizens of four countries, effective 1 July 2026
  • Cyprus, Finland, Germany, and the Republic of Korea are the four nationalities affected by the revised age threshold
  • Processing times for the Working Holiday visa have climbed to around three months as applications hit record levels

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Australia has broadened access to its Working Holiday visa programme, raising the upper age limit for applicants from four countries in a move that takes effect from 1 July 2026.

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Australia raises the Working Holiday visa age limit to 35 for four countries from July 2026. Image credit: Hilary Wardhaugh /Getty Images
Source: UGC

The country's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that citizens of Cyprus, Finland, Germany, and the Republic of Korea can now apply for the Working Holiday (subclass 417) visa up to the age of 35, inclusive.

Under the previous rules, applicants from these nationalities faced a lower age ceiling. Those who qualify may lodge their applications up until 11:59 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time on the evening before their 36th birthday.

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Australian government increases work and holiday visa places for citizens of 1 country

What the age change means for applicants

The Working Holiday visa is one of Australia's most sought-after temporary visa options, giving young people the opportunity to live and work in the country for an extended period.

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By widening the eligibility window for these four nationalities, authorities are giving a larger pool of applicants the chance to take part in the programme before the cutoff age kicks in.

The revision is particularly significant for older travellers who may have missed out previously due to age restrictions, and it signals a willingness from Australian immigration authorities to accommodate a broader demographic within the scheme.

Visa processing times push to three months

Alongside the eligibility update, the Department of Home Affairs flagged a notable change in expected waiting periods.

With the number of Working Holiday Makers currently at a record high, authorities say they are adjusting how they manage the volume of incoming applications in order to handle demand sustainably.

Read also

Australia announces visa fees for qualified Pacific Engagement permanent residence applicants

The average processing time is now expected to sit at around three months.

The Department was clear that published timeframes are a guide based on recently decided applications, not a guarantee of how long any individual case will take to resolve.

Applicants can monitor the progress of their submissions, upload required documents, and respond to any official correspondence through ImmiAccount, Australia's dedicated online immigration portal.

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The Australian government shares how much qualified applicants will pay for its Pacific Engagement permanent stay visa. Image credit: hatman12/iStock, Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Source: UGC

Australia announces Pacific Engagement Visa fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia officially shared how much citizens from 12 countries will need to pay to secure permanent residency through the Pacific Engagement Visa (Subclass 192), with fees starting from AUD 345.00, equivalent to approximately USD 220 as at October 29, 2026.

The Australian government published the fee structure and eligibility criteria for the visa programme, which is designed to offer a permanent stay pathway for nationals of qualifying Pacific nations.

Before an applicant can even think about paying the fee, they must first clear a ballot process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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