Ghanaian sports journalist Gary Al-Smith has been selected as one of 25 Global TV commentators for the ongoing Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal

The PRESEC Old Boys’ Association celebrated the 2005 Year Group member, saying he would showcase African sporting talent to audiences around the world through storytelling

Sporty FM Ghana said the commentary team works from Olympic Broadcasting Services studios in Madrid, with another Ghanaian, David Alorka, also named on the list

PRESEC’s alumni association has celebrated old student Gary Al-Smith after his selection as one of 25 Global TV commentators for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

PRESEC celebrates old student Gary Al-Smith after he lands a major role at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Photo source: Gary Al-Smith.

Source: UGC

Gary Al-Smith is a Ghanaian sports journalist who has written for outlets including the BBC, The Guardian, CNN, Al Jazeera and The New York Times.

A veteran of eight men’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cups, he was named Ghana’s Sports Journalist of the Year in 2023.

He joined Sporty Group as Regional Content Lead in January 2025 after nine years with the Multimedia Group.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which opened on October 31 and run until November 13, are the first Olympic event held on African soil.

Over 2,600 athletes are competing in more than 150 medal events across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

PRESEC Alumni Celebrate Gary Al-Smith

In an Instagram post, the PRESEC Old Boys’ Association described Gary Al-Smith, a member of the 2005 Year Group, as one of only 25 Global TV commentators for the Games.

The alumni association said he would bring the excitement and stories of the Games to audiences worldwide while showcasing African sporting talent.

According to the post, Gary is currently in Madrid, Spain, for the assignment. “From PRESEC, Legon, to the global stage!” it read.

It added that the achievement reflected the Ɔdadeɛ spirit of excellence, leadership and distinction. Addressing him directly, the alumni association urged him to “go forth and shine”.

The Instagram post from presecalumni, in which the alumni association celebrates Gary Al-Smith, is below.

Sporty FM Hails Gary Al-Smith’s Selection

In a Facebook post on November 4, Sporty FM Ghana described his selection as “a proud moment for Ghana”.

The station said the commentary team was based in the broadcast studios of Olympic Broadcasting Services in Madrid, Spain.

It called the role an exciting international assignment and another chance for Ghanaian sports journalism to be represented on a major global sporting stage.

Sporty FM also stressed that Dakar 2026 was especially significant as the first Summer Youth Olympic Games hosted in Africa.

A graphic shared with the post listed David Alorka, also marked with a Ghana flag, among the 25 commentators.

Others on the list include Spain’s Adriana Cerezo, South Africa’s Duane Dell’Oca and commentators from the UK and the United States.

The Facebook post from Sporty FM Ghana, in which the station celebrates Gary Al-Smith, is below.

Kobe Boujee Joins Olympics.com Team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator Kobe Boujee was selected as a Content Contributor and Producer for the Olympics.com team ahead of Dakar 2026.

In his role, he is producing original digital content capturing the culture, spirit and competition of the Games. His work covers the build-up to the event and continues through live coverage in Dakar.

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Source: YEN.com.gh