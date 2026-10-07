Ghanaian content creator Kobe Boujee was selected to join the Olympics.com team in a new role ahead of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal

The TikTok star shared his thoughts on the appointment, describing what the opportunity meant to him and how he planned to tell stories from the Games

Netizens flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the content creator, with many praising him as he got set to head to Dakar for the event

Ghanaian content creator Kobe Boujee has been selected as a Content Contributor and Producer for the Olympics.com team.

Kobe Boujee joins the Olympics.com team ahead of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Image credit: Kobe Boujee.

Source: Facebook

Kobe Boujee, also known as Kobi Boujee, is one of Ghana's leading digital voices for youth culture.

His relatable videos, often delivered in Pidgin English, capture everyday Ghanaian experiences, history and culture.

Starting out around 2022, he shot his early videos entirely on his phone. Rapper Sarkodie later shared five of his videos in a single day, a move that helped grow his following. Currently, he has over 2.1 million followers on TikTok.

Kobe Boujee's role at Dakar 2026

According to AmeyawDebrah.com, Kobe Boujee will produce original digital content capturing the culture, spirit and competition of the Games.

His work will cover the build-up to the event and continue through live coverage in Dakar.

Video content, behind-the-scenes features and athlete-focused stories are among what he will create for Olympics.com's digital platforms.

Parts of the content will also appear on his own social media channels.

Kobe Boujee said in a statement shared by AmeyawDebrah.com:

"Being part of the Olympics.com team for Dakar 2026 is an incredible honour."

He added that the role went beyond content, describing it as a way to show young Africans that the global stage also belonged to them.

The content creator, who grew up feeling that the Olympics happened far away, said his focus would be on telling the stories of the young athletes, not just their results.

Kobe Boujee is expected to join the team in Dakar a few days before the Games begin.

The Facebook post announcing Kobe Boujee's selection for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games is below.

Netizens congratulate Kobe Boujee

Netizens who reacted to the news on Facebook congratulated the content creator on his new role.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

More Glee wrote:

"Good news, congratulations to him."

Ayerkie Dede said:

"Congratulations, Kobe."

Osei Ev-ans commented:

"Good, congratulations. He is one of a kind."

Fred Enam Agboli wrote:

"Congratulations, champ."

Sebastian Edem Korle-Haward indicated:

"Beautiful to see this."

Kwesi Quansah said:

"Solid guy."

Kobe Boujee at the Youth Olympics in detail

He will work with the team ahead of and during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, scheduled for October 31 to November 13, 2026.

The event in Senegal will be the first Olympic sporting event ever staged on African soil. About 2,700 athletes aged 15 to 17, representing over 200 National Olympic Committees, are expected to compete.

Under the motto "Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates," competitions will be held in Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

Natalie Fort named World Business Summit director

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that GHOne TV media personality Natalie Fort was named Director of Collaboration and Strategy for West Africa for the World Business Summit 2026.

She announced the appointment on Instagram on July 6, 2026. Fellow media personalities and fans flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh