Akuapem North MP Sammi Awuku has earned a Master of Laws in International Energy Law and shared photos from his graduation on Facebook on Wednesday

The former NLA Director General said the new knowledge would further equip him in his parliamentary work and enrich his contributions to the energy sector

His post attracted more than 1,100 reactions and more than 300 comments, with many Ghanaians congratulating the NPP lawmaker on his latest academic achievement online

Akuapem North MP Sammi Awuku has earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Energy Law.

Akuapem North MP Sammi Awuku earns a Master of Laws in International Energy Law. Photo source: Sammi Awuku.

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Awuku announced the milestone on his Facebook page. He shared photos of himself in his graduation gown, including one of him receiving his certificate on stage.

The post had attracted more than 1,100 reactions and 326 comments at the time of writing.

Awuku, a former Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), represents Akuapem North in Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He previously served as the party’s National Organiser.

Sammi Awuku speaks on new LL.M. degree

In his post, Awuku described the degree as another milestone and another reason to be grateful to God.

“The journey of learning and growth continues and I am pleased to have earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Energy Law,” he wrote.

According to the MP, the knowledge would be useful in his work as a lawmaker.

“Beyond the academic achievement, this new knowledge will further equip me in my parliamentary work and enrich my thoughts, perspectives and contributions to the energy sector,” he added.

He ended his post with the words, “To God be the glory.” Details of the university where he studied were not stated in the post.

The Facebook post from Sammi Awuku, in which he shares photos from his graduation, is below.

Sammi Awuku’s educational journey so far

Awuku studied Political Science and Psychology at the University of Ghana, Legon. He also holds a Diploma in Law from the University of London.

Per his profile, he obtained an Executive Education Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School.

GIMPA and the Ghana Institute of Journalism also awarded him postgraduate certificates in Public Administration and in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations.

Before entering Parliament, he served as Director General of the NLA from 2021.

Madina MP Sosu bags PhD in Law

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu had earned a PhD in Law from the University of Ghana.

The two-term lawmaker graduated on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after reportedly defending his thesis in late 2025. Sosu announced the milestone on social media, thanking God for the achievement.

He already holds an LLM in Oil and Gas Law and an MPhil from the University of Education, Winneba. In August 2025, he was appointed a Notary Public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh