Canada's immigration policy allows citizens and permanent residents to sponsor certain orphaned relatives for permanent residence

Five specific categories of orphaned relatives qualify under the Canadian family sponsorship programme

The policy comes with strict eligibility conditions that both sponsors and applicants must meet before approval

Canada has outlined five categories of orphaned relatives that citizens and permanent residents may sponsor for permanent residence in the country under its family reunification programme.

The Canadian government's immigration policy allows eligible sponsors to bring orphaned relatives to live in Canada permanently, provided certain conditions are satisfied by both parties.

Canada names 5 orphaned relatives who are eligible for its permanent residence through sponsorship. Photo credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies as a sponsored orphaned relative?

To be considered eligible, the orphaned relative must be under 18 years of age, unmarried, and have lost both parents.

The five qualifying relationships are: a brother or sister, a nephew or niece, a grandson or granddaughter, a child of a sibling, and a child whom the sponsor has legally adopted or intends to adopt.

The relative must be related to the sponsor by blood or adoption, and must not have a living parent who is a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or someone in the process of obtaining either status.

Conditions sponsors must fulfil

On the sponsor's side, the individual must be at least 18 years old and must themselves be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

The sponsor is required to sign an undertaking, which is a legal commitment to financially support the sponsored relative for a specified period after their arrival in Canada.

Sponsors who have previously defaulted on a sponsorship undertaking or who are receiving certain forms of government financial assistance may be disqualified from participating in the programme.

The orphaned relative being sponsored must also pass standard Canadian immigration requirements, including health and security checks, before a permanent residence application can be approved.

The programme reflects Canada's broader commitment to keeping families together, particularly in circumstances where vulnerable children have been left without parental care.

Prospective sponsors are advised to consult Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for detailed guidance on the application process and documentation required.

Canada lists 36 youth permit countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced a list of 36 countries whose young citizens were eligible to apply for youth mobility work permits.

The programme allowed young people from eligible countries to live and work in Canada for a set period.

Applicants had to meet specific age and nationality requirements to qualify for the Canadian youth work permit scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh