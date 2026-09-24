Canadian immigration authorities released guidance on how citizenship applicants can verify their files reached the processing centre

The confirmation process differs significantly depending on whether an applicant submitted their documents online or by post

Receiving an automated email after submission does not mean official processing of a citizenship application has started

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released guidance explaining how citizenship applicants can confirm their files have been successfully received and entered into the official processing system.

The steps involved differ based on whether a person submitted their application digitally or mailed a physical package to the processing centre.

How to confirm if your Canadian citizenship application file was received and is being processed. Photo credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN & Manjurul/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Confirming an online citizenship application

Those who complete their citizenship applications through Canada's online portal receive an instant digital confirmation as soon as they submit.

An automated email carrying an application reference number is then sent to the address registered on the applicant's account.

IRCC officials are clear, however, that this automated message does not signal the start of formal review.

Processing only begins once an officer opens the submission and checks that all required supporting documents and fees are present.

A formal Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR) is issued only after these preliminary checks are passed.

What paper applicants need to know

For those who post physical documents, the wait for confirmation is longer. IRCC advises applicants to use a trackable courier or delivery service that requires a signature upon receipt, giving them physical proof that their package reached the processing centre.

An official AOR for paper-based files is dispatched by email or post only after officers open the package and confirm it meets basic completion requirements.

Tracking your file after receiving the AOR

Once an applicant receives their formal AOR containing a Unique Client Identifier (UCI) and file number, they can follow their application's progress in real time using Canada's official citizenship status tracker online.

Applicants who submitted paper files and have a complete package can also link their physical file to a secure IRCC online account to receive digital updates and notifications going forward.

Files that are missing documents, include unpaid fees, or contain incomplete forms will not receive an AOR. In such cases, the entire package risks being returned to the sender without any processing taking place.

Canada names 6 communities for French-speaking workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada had released a fresh immigration update that could interest Ghanaians and other French-speaking foreigners.

The latest development highlighted selected communities taking part in a special immigration pilot.

Some of the locations could have offered opportunities for eligible skilled workers seeking to settle in Canada.

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Source: YEN.com.gh