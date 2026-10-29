Canada Lists 36 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Youth Work Permits

Canada announced a list of 36 countries whose young citizens are eligible to apply for youth mobility work permits

The programme allows young people from eligible countries to live and work in Canada for a set period

Applicants must meet specific age and nationality requirements to qualify for the Canadian youth work permit scheme

Canada has opened its youth mobility work permit programme to citizens of 36 countries, offering young people the opportunity to live and gain work experience in the country for a temporary period.

The International Experience Canada (IEC) programme is designed for young adults who wish to travel and work in Canada.

Canada lists 36 countries whose citizens can apply for its Youth Work Permits. Photo credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It operates through bilateral agreements between Canada and participating nations, allowing eligible applicants to apply for one of three categories: Working Holiday, Young Professionals, or International Co-op.

Countries eligible for the youth work permit

The 36 countries listed by Canada span multiple continents, including nations across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific.

Eligible countries include Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, and several others.

Citizens of these countries can apply through the IEC portal once a new pool opens and they receive an invitation to apply.

The programme is not open on a rolling basis. Instead, Canada issues invitations in rounds, and applicants must first register their interest before being selected from a pool. Meeting the minimum requirements does not guarantee an invitation.

Age and eligibility requirements for applicants

To qualify, applicants must typically be between 18 and 35 years of age, though the upper age limit varies depending on the bilateral agreement between Canada and the applicant's home country.

Some countries have a cut-off at 30, while others allow applications up to 35.

In addition to age requirements, applicants must hold a valid passport from one of the listed countries, demonstrate sufficient funds to support themselves upon arrival, and maintain valid health insurance throughout their stay in Canada.

The duration of the work permit also differs by country and category, with most participants permitted to stay and work in Canada for up to 12 to 24 months.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) manages the programme and advises prospective applicants to check the specific conditions tied to their home country before submitting an expression of interest.

Canada opens doors to foreign workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Canada announced it was actively recruiting skilled tradespeople from abroad to fill critical labour gaps.

Canada specifically named carpenters, plumbers, and machinists among the trades it was seeking to strengthen its workforce and housing sector.

IRCC directed interested applicants with relevant training and credentials to explore available immigration pathways into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh