South Korea Names 42 Countries Eligible for Smart Entry Gates, No African Nation Included
- South Korea published a full list of 42 countries whose citizens can use automated Smart Entry Gates at its borders
- The list is dominated by European nations, with select Asian territories, Canada, Australia and New Zealand also qualifying
- No African country appears on the list, meaning travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa must use standard manual border checks
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South Korea has released a complete list of 42 countries whose citizens are eligible to use its Smart Entry Gate system, with no African nation appearing anywhere on the roster.
The South Korean government published the qualifying nations on its official website.
A Smart Entry Gate is an automated border access point that uses biometrics and digital technology to verify a traveller's identity, eliminating the need for manual document checks at entry points.
The full list of eligible nations includes:
- Germany
- Taiwan
- Hong Kong
- Macao
- Japan
- France
- Singapore
- Hungary
- United Arab Emirates
- Italy
- Mexico
- The Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- Portugal
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- Finland
- New Zealand
- Greece
- Malta
- Slovenia
- Poland
- Denmark
- Belgium
- Ireland
- Norway
- Latvia
- Bulgaria
- Estonia
- Liechtenstein
- Romania
- Sweden
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Luxembourg
- Spain
- Croatia
- Iceland
- Lithuania
- Slovakia
- Cyprus
- Canada
European nations account for the vast majority of spots, with 33 of the 42 qualifying countries located on the continent.
A number of Asian territories, alongside Canada, Australia and New Zealand, make up the remainder.
What the Exclusion Means for African Travellers
The absence of any African country from the list has direct consequences for travellers from across the continent.
Citizens of Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and every other African nation will not be permitted to use the automated gate system and must instead undergo standard manual border processing when entering South Korea.
The list reflects a pattern seen across several international automated border programmes, where qualifying countries tend to be drawn from Europe, North America and parts of Asia, with African nations consistently left out.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.