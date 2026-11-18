The UK government updated its Electronic Travel Authorisation policy, removing two countries from the list of nations whose citizens require an ETA to enter Britain

The change affects travel arrangements for nationals of the two removed countries, with broader implications for how African travellers navigate UK entry requirements

Ghanaians planning trips to the United Kingdom should take note of how the updated ETA framework may affect their travel plans

The United Kingdom has quietly updated its Electronic Travel Authorisation policy, removing two countries from the list of nations whose citizens must obtain an ETA before entering Britain.

The ETA scheme, which the UK introduced as part of its post-Brexit border control overhaul, requires nationals of certain countries to secure pre-travel authorisation before arriving in Britain.

UK government removes 2 countries from its list of nations whose citizens can enter Britain with an ETA. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

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The digital permit is distinct from a visa and is intended for short stays such as tourism, business trips, or family visits.

According to reports, nationals of Kuwait and Oman are among those now exempted from the ETA requirement following the latest revision.

Citizens of these two Gulf nations will no longer need to apply for the travel authorisation as a condition of entry into the United Kingdom.

What the UK ETA scheme means for travellers

The ETA is an online travel permit that links to a traveller's passport. It does not guarantee entry but serves as a pre-screening tool used by UK border officials.

Applicants are typically required to pay a fee and answer a series of questions about their background and reason for travel before receiving approval.

The UK Home Office has been expanding the scheme in phases, gradually bringing more nationalities under its remit while also reviewing existing classifications.

The removal of Kuwait and Oman from the list reflects how the policy continues to evolve as diplomatic and bilateral considerations shift.

What this means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaian travellers, the ETA policy remains a point of relevance. Ghana is not on the ETA list, meaning Ghanaian passport holders are still required to apply for a full UK visa before travelling to Britain, as has long been the case.

However, understanding how the ETA framework operates matters for Ghanaians who travel frequently through Gulf hubs or who have dual nationality, given that some family members or business contacts from ETA-eligible countries may now have a smoother path into the UK.

It is also worth monitoring for Ghanaians in the diaspora who follow UK immigration policy closely, as the government has indicated further adjustments to the scheme are likely.

Ghanaians planning trips to the United Kingdom are advised to check the latest entry requirements directly through official UK government channels before making any travel arrangements, as policies can change at short notice.

UK lists 3 cheapest PR routes for Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published a breakdown of fees for various permanent residency routes available to foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Three pathways stood out as the most affordable options for migrants seeking to settle permanently in the United Kingdom.

The fees, when converted to Ghanaian cedis, revealed significant costs that prospective applicants from Ghana had to plan for.

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Source: YEN.com.gh