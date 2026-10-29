Malta announced new mandatory requirements that all foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, must meet before obtaining a work visa

The new rules introduced stricter conditions around employment contracts, health insurance, and accommodation proof for applicants

Authorities in Malta said the changes are aimed at regulating the growing number of foreign workers entering the country

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Malta has rolled out a new set of compulsory requirements for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, who wish to obtain a work visa to live and work in the country.

The Maltese government announced the updated regulations as part of efforts to better manage the influx of workers from outside the European Union.

Malta introduces new mandatory work visa rules for Ghanaians and other foreigners. Photo credit: Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the new framework, applicants are required to meet a stricter set of conditions before their work visa applications will be considered valid.

Key conditions for work visa applicants

Among the most notable requirements, foreign nationals must present a valid employment contract from a recognised Maltese employer before submitting their application.

Applicants are also expected to provide evidence of suitable accommodation in Malta, demonstrating that they have a place to stay upon arrival.

Health insurance coverage is another compulsory condition under the revised rules.

The Maltese government has made clear that all applicants must hold adequate health insurance for the duration of their intended stay.

In addition, prospective workers are required to show proof of sufficient financial means to support themselves during their time in the country.

The regulations also place obligations on employers based in Malta. Companies looking to hire foreign workers must demonstrate that they made genuine efforts to recruit locally before turning to candidates from outside the EU.

This measure is intended to protect the interests of Maltese and EU citizens already in the labour market.

What the changes mean for Ghanaian applicants

For Ghanaians hoping to secure employment in Malta, the new rules represent a more rigorous application process than what was previously in place.

Every document submitted must be certified and, where applicable, translated into English or Maltese by an accredited translator.

Maltese authorities have emphasised that incomplete applications will not be processed, urging all prospective applicants to ensure their documentation is thoroughly prepared before submission.

Those who fail to meet the requirements risk having their applications rejected outright.

The changes are part of a broader effort by Malta to align its immigration and labour policies with EU standards while maintaining control over the number of non-EU workers entering its workforce.

Malta announces four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh