TraffiTech-GH launched on Monday, November 2, 2026, with cameras now able to detect speeding violations without drivers knowing they have been caught

Offenders receive an SMS ticket from the Ghana Police MTTD and have 14 days to either pay online or contest the fine before penalties escalate

Registered vehicle owners bear legal responsibility for any ticket linked to their car, even if someone else was driving at the time

Ghana's new automated traffic enforcement system, TraffiTech-GH, went live on Monday, November 2, 2026, marking the first time speed cameras can detect violations and issue electronic fines to motorists without any roadside interaction.

Details of what Ghanaian drivers must know about TraffiTech-GH, the new speed camera system, emerge. Photo source: Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

The system draws its legal authority from Regulation 242 of the Road Traffic Regulations under Legislative Instrument (L.I. 2519), as TV3 Ghana explained in a detailed public-service explainer published on the same day.

For now, the TraffiTech-GH system covers speeding offences only, with enforcement of overtaking, tailgating and red-light violations expected to follow at a later stage.

Speed limits and fines under TraffiTech-GH

The regulations set distinct speed limits depending on the road environment.

Drivers in areas near schools, markets, hospitals, churches and mosques are restricted to 30 kilometres per hour.

The general urban limit is 50 kilometres per hour, while highways allow up to 90 kilometres per hour and motorways permit 100 kilometres per hour.

Crucially, the absence of a visible speed limit sign on a given road provides no legal defence for a violation.

Fines are calculated on a sliding scale based on how far above the limit a driver was travelling, ranging from 20 to 40 penalty units, equivalent to roughly GH₵240 to GH₵480.

How the ticket and payment process works

When a camera captures a violation, the registered vehicle owner receives an SMS from the Ghana Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

No other source is authorised to send these notices, and the legitimate SMS contains no clickable links.

Motorists are warned to treat any message asking for Mobile Money payments to a personal number or cash as a scam.

Upon receiving a ticket, drivers have 14 days and two options. Payment can be completed via ghana.gov.gh or by dialling *222# and selecting option six.

Settling the fine closes the matter and bars any subsequent prosecution for that specific offence.

Alternatively, a driver who disputes the violation can contest it online within the same 14-day window, which automatically refers the case to court, where the police must prove their evidence before a judge.

Ignoring the ticket carries escalating consequences. A daily penalty of one percent of the original fine is added for each day it remains unpaid.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will also refuse to renew licences, register or transfer vehicles, conduct roadworthiness tests, or release impounded cars linked to outstanding fines.

Six offences within a two-year period triggers a mandatory court-ordered licence suspension of at least 12 months, followed by retraining and a fresh driving test.

Legal responsibility for each ticket sits with the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was behind the wheel.

Drivers who have sold a car without updating the DVLA records remain liable for any violations recorded against that vehicle.

Those whose cars or number plates were stolen before an offence occurred are advised to obtain a police report, as this serves as valid grounds to contest the ticket.

One lesser-known right under the same regulation is that motorists stopped by a police officer are legally permitted to record the encounter, and that recording is admissible as evidence in court.

To check for any outstanding fines, drivers can dial *220#.

The Instagram video detailing the new TraffiTech-GH system is below:

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about drivers mapping more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh