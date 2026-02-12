An American man who made the decision to sell his stuff and relocate to Ghana is trending online

This comes after he bought acres of land in Ghana and began building homes after his move

Netizens have heaped praise on him for making the move to Ghana and investing in the country

An American man has made headlines for all the right reasons after relocating to Ghana.

This comes after he took the bold step to invest in Ghana's housing sector after moving into the country.

Speaking in an interview with YouTube vlogger Felthommy, the elderly man, Eric, said his first visit to Ghana was in 2015.

He explained that it was after that visit that he knew he would like to make the country his new home and began preparing adequately toward that goal.

In this vein, he informed his family of his plans, sold all his properties in the US, and relocated to Ghana.

Detailing how it all began for him, Eric indicated that he initially bought five acres of land in Ghana, built on it, and intended to flaunt what he had achieved online.

To his surprise, people began contacting him expressing interest in the house, something which ultimately led him to sell it.

He then explained that it was at that point he opted to venture into building homes and bought 200 acres of land located at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

Touching on his housing project dubbed Migration Crossing Culture, Eric explained that out of the 200 acres of land secured for the project, 30 acres have been cleared for a food forest.

He indicated that the community, when completed, will have markets and other amenities so homeowners can be self-sufficient.

Quizzed on what inspired him to settle in Ghana as his home, Eric first mentioned the culture, the people, and the language.

Eric expressed joy at being able to provide homes for interested persons, adding that at the moment, people who have bought homes are mainly Ghanaians in the diaspora.

"Whoever wants to come and purchase can do so. Basically, what we do is run a half-price promotion where they can get the home at half price when they pay a certain amount and give us two years to build it. Most of our buyers tend to be Ghanaians living in the diaspora, and we also have buyers of Jamaican descent."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to US citizen building in Ghana

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the move by the American man to build homes in Ghana.

Americans stated:

"This is a very intelligent brother with a love for humanity!!!"

@LillianeBwire opined:

"The skills this man has brought to rural Ghana are incredible. He should be awarded by the state too for creating jobs sustainably."

@patriotallen9717 added:

"After listening to the doctor, you realize this is a whole lifestyle. Well thought out and very health-focused. Wonderful."

@barbarahodges8835 opined:

"These homes are super beautiful and gorgeous. The residents who move into these homes will fall in love with them. They’re a blessing."

