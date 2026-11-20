Taiwan announced a new accelerated permanent residency pathway that cuts the qualifying period to just one year for a specific category of foreign nationals

The scheme targets high-level professionals and could open doors for Ghanaians with in-demand skills seeking to settle in Taiwan

Applicants who meet the criteria can bypass the standard residency timeline under the new immigration policy

Taiwan has introduced a fast-track permanent residency route that allows a specific group of foreign nationals to qualify for residency status in as little as one year, a significant reduction from the standard requirement.

Under the revised policy, high-level or specialised professionals who hold a valid Employment Gold Card issued by Taiwan's government are eligible for the accelerated pathway.

Taiwan opens 1-year fast-track permanent residency route for skilled foreigners. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ordinarily, foreigners must reside in Taiwan for at least five consecutive years before applying for permanent residency. The new arrangement slashes that waiting period to 12 months for qualifying individuals.

Who qualifies for the scheme?

The Employment Gold Card is a combined work permit, residency visa, and open work authorisation that Taiwan introduced to attract global talent across fields such as technology, finance, law, education, arts, and science.

Holders of this card who meet additional criteria, including a minimum income threshold, are now able to apply for permanent residency after just one year of continuous residence.

Taiwan's National Development Council confirmed that the move is part of a broader effort to retain skilled professionals who contribute to the island's economy and to position Taiwan as a competitive destination for international talent.

What this means for Ghanaians

The policy change carries particular relevance for Ghanaians with expertise in sectors where Taiwan is actively recruiting.

Ghana has seen growing numbers of young professionals build careers in technology, engineering, finance, and the creative industries, and many have explored opportunities in Asia as part of wider migration trends.

Ghanaians who already hold or qualify for the Employment Gold Card could now pursue a more direct route to long-term settlement in Taiwan without committing to a multi-year residency timeline upfront.

The card itself is valid for one to three years and is renewable, offering flexibility that many traditional work visas do not.

Interested applicants can explore eligibility requirements through Taiwan's official immigration and investment promotion channels, which outline the income benchmarks and professional qualifications needed to apply for the Gold Card before pursuing the permanent residency route.

Taiwan sets minimum for foreigner residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Taiwan had announced the minimum financial threshold foreigners needed to meet to qualify for its long-term investor visa and citizenship programme.

The investment requirements spanned multiple categories, with figures converted to show what Ghanaian investors would have needed in cedis.

Ghana's growing diaspora and investor class could have found the new Taiwan pathway worth exploring as an alternative residency route.

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Source: YEN.com.gh