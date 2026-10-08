France Lists Conditions Foreigners in Army Must Meet to Apply For Citizenship

The French Foreign Legion outlined specific criteria foreign nationals must satisfy before applying for French naturalisation

Foreigners serving in the Legion become eligible to apply for citizenship after completing five years of service

Recruitment rules also set strict documentation standards that differ depending on an applicant's country of origin

The French Foreign Legion has detailed the exact requirements foreign nationals serving in the branch must fulfil before they can apply for French citizenship, shedding light on one of the most distinctive pathways to naturalisation available anywhere in the world.

According to official recruitment guidelines, foreign legionnaires become eligible to begin the citizenship application process after five years of service.

France lists conditions foreigners in the French Army must meet to apply for citizenship. Photo credit: ABDUL SABOOR & MATTHIEU DELATY/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Crucially, however, the French authorities were clear that eligibility does not guarantee citizenship, as candidates must maintain a clean disciplinary record and show genuine commitment to integrating into French society.

How the French naturalisation process works

The route to French nationality follows a structured, multi-stage process. It begins with the issuance of a conditional residence permit once a legionnaire satisfies the initial criteria.

Full citizenship is then considered based on continued exemplary conduct and demonstrated alignment with French civic values.

The French government described the arrangement in precise terms.

"The naturalisation will be given to him conditionally" and is "generally granted, subject to having a good way of serving."

In other words, service alone is insufficient; a legionnaire's overall character and behaviour throughout their time in the military carry significant weight in the final decision.

Documentation rules for recruits

Alongside the naturalisation pathway, the Legion also outlined strict documentation requirements at the point of recruitment, with the rules varying depending on where an applicant comes from.

Candidates from European Union member states must present valid identity documents issued by their home government, which may include a passport, national identity card, driving licence, or educational certificates.

Those applying from outside the EU are required to produce a valid passport.

The French military authorities made clear that they will not accept photocopies, digital photographs, temporary travel documents, or residence permits as substitutes for original paperwork.

All recruits, regardless of nationality, must also submit an original birth certificate or filiation extract before the end of their first year of service.

The combination of military service and a structured path to citizenship continues to make the French Foreign Legion a compelling option for foreign nationals seeking to build a new life in France.

Ukraine lists military jobs open to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ukraine had released a fresh military recruitment update that could interest foreign nationals with specialised skills.

The vacancies covered several roles across different military units in Ukraine.

However, an important requirement applied to foreigners hoping to submit an application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh