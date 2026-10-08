Ukraine has released a fresh military recruitment update that could interest foreign nationals with specialised skills

The latest vacancies cover several roles across different military units in Ukraine

However, an important requirement applies to foreigners hoping to submit an application

Ukraine has published details of nine military positions available to foreign nationals through its official recruitment portal.

The vacancies cover combat, medical, translation and technical roles across several Ukrainian military units.

Ukraine lists 9 military jobs open to foreign nationals, and shares the available vacancies. Photo credit: Marc Piasecki & Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, foreign applicants must already be legally present in Ukraine to apply, as the recruitment portal does not process applications from abroad.

Ukraine lists 9 military jobs open to foreigners

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have listed nine English-speaking military vacancies available to foreign nationals seeking to serve in the country's defence forces.

The positions include frontline combat roles, medical support, drone operations and specialist translation jobs.

According to the recruitment portal, the available positions are:

Combat Medic – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Military Translator (English) – 20th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion Platoon Sergeant Major – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Platoon Commander – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade UAV Operator – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Translator (English, Spanish, Portuguese) – 92nd Separate Assault Brigade FPV Drone Pilot – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Medical Instructor – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Rifleman – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Most of the advertised positions are with the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, while the remaining vacancies are with the 20th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion and 92nd Separate Assault Brigade.

Ukraine offers different military specialisms

The recruitment framework covers a broad range of military specialisms, including infantry, artillery, air defence, armoured units, electronic warfare, communications, logistics, cybersecurity, finance and public relations.

Foreign applicants can reportedly filter available opportunities by language and other criteria to find positions that match their skills and experience.

The recruitment portal also allows candidates to search for vacancies directly by military unit.

Foreign applicants must already be in Ukraine

Despite the vacancies being open to foreign nationals, Ukraine's recruitment authorities have made it clear that applicants cannot apply from outside the country.

The official recruitment guidance states:

"You must already be legally present in Ukraine to apply. This page does not process applications from abroad."

This means foreigners interested in the advertised military positions must already be legally present in Ukraine before applying through the recruitment portal.

The vacancies provide opportunities for people with relevant military, medical, language, drone-operation and technical skills, but eligibility depends on the requirements attached to each position.

UK outlines requirements for foreigners joining Army

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the British Army had outlined two entry routes for prospective soldiers and officers, including full-time and reserve options.

Applicants had been required to meet basic requirements covering age, nationality, health and fitness before submitting an online application.

A recruiter or Candidate Support Manager then guided successful applicants through each stage of the recruitment process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh