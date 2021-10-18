A young lady has resorted to social media to share her opinion about the kind of man she considers as 'boring'

Her post on Twitter sparked many conversations among netizens

Many were surprised she holds such opinions

A young lady has managed to get many talking on social media once again as she comes online to share an opinion.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @missmwenya_ sharing that;

"Guys with pure intentions are boring"

Many who saw the post seemed triggered and did not hold back their opinions.

Lady looking unhappy Photo credit: AaronAmat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post at the time of this publication has over 1300 likes, over 500 quote tweets, close to 800 tweets and 249 comments.

A few of the comments have been sighted by YEN.com.gh below;

@acesarfo commented:

You're just used to toxicity. Put it that way than infecting others with this kind of uncooked mindset.

From @Philanelf:

its all fun and games until you hit the wall, and the. you blame men for your terrible choices.

@SJP_theCule replied:

Lol, the not boring ones are the reason y'all be saying men are trash though

@MVRCK383 commented:

This is why black men get white women when they're rich

From @TheAquino_:

not surprised, at least this one is honest. not like the others who come on here and cap toxic niggas winnin all day all year

@martin_himslf wrote:

And people are still surprised Eve talked to a snake

Source: Yen.com.gh