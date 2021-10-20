A young lady has opened up about how she called it off with her boyfriend after he lied about a fare

She shared that she offered to pay the Uber fare of her boyfriend but found out that he had doubled the price

Her boyfriend told her that he was charged Ghc22 instead of Ghc12

A Ghanaian lady has opened up about the reason she had to end things with her boyfriend.

@Lungii_T took to Twitter to pose a question to tweeps which got @aman_deee revealing why she broke up with her man.

The question asked was;

Ladies, when did you realise “hmmmm nah he gotta go”

@aman_deee, upon seeing the post, replied by revealing that her boyfriend at the time was low on cash but she wanted to see him so she offered to pay for his Uber fare.

The boyfriend told her the price was Ghc22 so the kind lady offered to send double the amount to cater for his return trip.

After her man's arrival at her house, she found out he lied about the actual price of the Uber ride.

According to @aman_deee, the price was Ghc12 instead.

The young lady said that was the deal-breaker.

He said he was low on cash but i wanted to see him so i offered to pay for his uber…guy tells me the amount is 22cedis but i give him enough for in and out…he ends up showing me something on his phone and i saw the uber notification that said “pay driver 12cedis”

