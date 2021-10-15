A 23-year-old Ghanaian man has opened up about a tight situation he finds himself in

He shared that he earns Ghc2,800 a month from his job at the bank and gives Ghc500 to his girlfriend, but she says it is not enough

He is asking netizens if he should break up with his lady over her lack of appreciation or just go ahead and increase the amount

A worried young man has resorted to social media to seek opinions on a dilemma he finds himself in.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @iamprimrose1 had the 23-year-old man narrating that he works at a bank and makes Ghc2,800 a month.

Out of his salary, he gives his girlfriend a level 300 university student Ghc500 for her upkeep.

He shared that his woman recently started complaining about the amount he gives her.

"She said the Ghc500 I give her is not enough. She wants me to increase it", he shared.

The banker feels he needs to end things with her because he does not feel appreciated for all he does for her.

The young man added that he is the sole person who caters for his rent, light bill, and other expenses.

He is at the same time unsure if he does not give his lady enough money and has resorted to social media to seek opinions.

A few of the comments have been listed below;

@Stuntboo replied:

But is too small , make it at least 1k . Women be hard to find in this Accra oo , hold am tight hmmm

From @JTArmah:

1st of all, stop giving your beloved(s) money if you two are in committed relationship, you're not OBLIGED to do that?? IT'S BREEDS ENTITLEMENT.

@addo_naa_ commented:

Move back to your parents’ house so you can give her 2000ghc

@5ft_n_round shared:

Imagine receiving free 500 without working for it but if you love her, you guys can talk about the whole situation. Make her understand where you coming from, let her understand the sacrifices you need to make and let her see the value of the 500.

