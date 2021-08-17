A confident Ghanaian lady appears to have won the admiration of many after boldly confessing that she has never had a boyfriend

Aba made it known that she is available for anyone who is interested

The vibrant young lady spelt out all the qualities that make her the proper lady to date

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A bold Ghanaian damsel identified as Aba has taken to social media to advertise for a boyfriend, and she has been racking up many reactions since.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Atinka TV Ghana's Facebook page, the audacious young lady said, to date, she has not found a boyfriend.

Aba, therefore, announced her availability as a potential girlfriend to all suitors out there.

Aba: Ghanaian Lady who has Never been Asked on a date Tells men why they Should in Video Source: Atinka TV Ghana

Source: Facebook

The lively young lady gave a 360-degree view of herself saying, she is nice, sexy and beautiful.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She also displayed some dance moves that appeared to give an indication that she is talented as well.

At the time of this publication, the post has over 55,000 views, more than 1,000 reactions, and close to 800 comments.

A few of the comments on the video have been highlighted below;

Maame Efya Serwaa commented:

I wish I had her confidence

Elizabeth Baker wrote:

I need this girl confidence. With your confidence you can get anything you want

From Aarn Purple:

Only a white man can love her for real with this kinda hyper personality

Oberimaba Nana kwaku Duah replied:

I was about to fall until I saw the dance

Kojo Gyamfi replied:

Oh I was coming for u but after watching the second scene nu 'i ran away left my fon'

Awul Naa Badmaash said:

She is actually beautiful and confident

Watch the video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a lady has anonymously chosen to share her dilemma with followers of a popular page on Facebook called Manokekame.

She revealed that her boyfriend of two years recently confessed he is a traditionalist after lying that he was a member of the Light House Church.

The dilemma is that she is a daughter of a Pentecost deaconess and knows a man with that background will not be accepted, but she has fallen so much for him and is confused, she intimated.

Source: Yen.com.gh