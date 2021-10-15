A Ghanaian man has recently narrated how the lady he was dating completely forgot his birthday

He took to Twitter to reveal that prior to his birthday, he showered his girlfriend with presents throughout the week to her birthday

Netizens who saw his post said the action of his woman meant the feeling was not mutual

A young Ghanaian man has resorted to social media to narrate how a lady he was dating disappointed him on his birthday.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @officialcleland had him sharing that he took it upon himself to get gifts for his then-girlfriend throughout the week to her birthday.

Sad man Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"A year ago today, I got gifts for my ex gf from Monday to Sunday, she received a package each day until her actual birthday which fell on a weekend. It was outta pocket but on my birthday she forgot", @officialcleland shared.

Netizens who saw the post had a lot to say about it.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

From @Ato_MaGuy:

lmao. She forgot, forgot????

@zayinarb commented:

I want to be with you

@xe_nalms replied:

The vim to type this on this very app .osheey baddest

From @Tegatruth:

Or maybe she was with you because you used to spent on her and she was getting having an affair someplace else. Ever thought of that?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a loyal and loving girlfriend managed to get many reacting massively as she purchased 28 acres of land for her boyfriend.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @ARITHEEDON wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday and sharing the news of the purchase of the land as a gift.

@ARITHEEDON's post at the time of this publication has racked up over 37,000 likes, close to 8,000 retweets with more than 200 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of such comments below;

@PrettiKammy25

Not me googling how much 1 acre cost cuz I want one for my man

From @VWayyyyyyyy:

I've never seen a woman especially black. Buy her man actual land. You could really do a lot with the right amount of land. Big girl move.

Source: Yen