Ghanaian Man Laments About His Lady Forgetting his Birthday After Buying her Several Gifts on her day
- A Ghanaian man has recently narrated how the lady he was dating completely forgot his birthday
- He took to Twitter to reveal that prior to his birthday, he showered his girlfriend with presents throughout the week to her birthday
- Netizens who saw his post said the action of his woman meant the feeling was not mutual
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A young Ghanaian man has resorted to social media to narrate how a lady he was dating disappointed him on his birthday.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @officialcleland had him sharing that he took it upon himself to get gifts for his then-girlfriend throughout the week to her birthday.
"A year ago today, I got gifts for my ex gf from Monday to Sunday, she received a package each day until her actual birthday which fell on a weekend. It was outta pocket but on my birthday she forgot", @officialcleland shared.
Netizens who saw the post had a lot to say about it.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;
From @Ato_MaGuy:
lmao. She forgot, forgot????
@zayinarb commented:
I want to be with you
@xe_nalms replied:
The vim to type this on this very app .osheey baddest
From @Tegatruth:
Or maybe she was with you because you used to spent on her and she was getting having an affair someplace else. Ever thought of that?
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a loyal and loving girlfriend managed to get many reacting massively as she purchased 28 acres of land for her boyfriend.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @ARITHEEDON wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday and sharing the news of the purchase of the land as a gift.
@ARITHEEDON's post at the time of this publication has racked up over 37,000 likes, close to 8,000 retweets with more than 200 comments.
YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of such comments below;
@PrettiKammy25
Not me googling how much 1 acre cost cuz I want one for my man
From @VWayyyyyyyy:
I've never seen a woman especially black. Buy her man actual land. You could really do a lot with the right amount of land. Big girl move.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen