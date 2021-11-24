A Ghanaian man has stirred massive conversations online after asking netizens to share some of the wildest things they have done for love

Many quoted the tweet with stories about the sacrifices and investments they made for the ones they love

A lot of men used the comments section of the post to heal from their past trauma

A young man currently identified as Ernest Coleman has recently managed to cause massive stir on social media after making a simple request.

In his timeline on Twitter he tweeted that;

"Quote this with the wildest Yakubu job you've heard of"

His post got many talking on social media.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up over 300 quote tweets with close to 1,000 likes and 276 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the quotes below;

@QwamiStylish commented:

Herrhh adey kai final year paa wey I take 2 days 3 nights do some Law project work give some girl...Las las ago surprise am for graduation wey she introduce some kojobesia bi show me sey ein bf d@ saaa na she do nursing wey d@ mf do Law, walahi family dispute koraa b3 b) nu

@zaddiesboy_ replied:

I paid for a birthday party for my ex. Time ketch you told me I shouldn’t come there na i wouldn’t allow other boys to grind you.Eii my own girl! Annoying part of it all is as the party was about starting she called to ask if she could come for my woofers. If you don’t giddifok!!

From @MT4_hustler:

My Roomie for level 100 get crush for this chic top floor for wanna hostel, my guy carry her gas cylinder every time she fill an come from the entrance to the top 4th floor…..that yakubu job bore me till now Ade kai my guy about am everyday

@sexy_donn_donn commented:

I do everything for my gf even throwing refuse away for her, washing pants also. This lady was constantly vibing with an old man constantly, I biz am wey she talk me say ein poppy that. las las I grew suspicious wey ago check dema chat aaa....A thread

From @Nyantakyi16:

I was providing emotional support and a shoulder to cry on over a call and she told me to hold on. She forgot to put the call on hold. A dude walked into the room, requested for a bj and the girl gave him one till he came. Never been the same again

@Deliwine_Aisha replied:

A female friend was enjoying all the goodies from this man, only for me to see her invitation with another man. The Yakubu job some men do dierr, their mothers sef no fit enjoy 1%

