A Ghanaian man by the name of Nana Kojo Asaw has opened up about how his girlfriend got him into trouble right after bringing her abroad

Nana shared that his woman got him arrested on two occasions, and he had to spend two weeks in prison

He revealed that his lady's change in character was influenced by the new friends she made after arriving in the UK

A Ghanaian man called Nana Kojo Asaw has recently granted an interview on a YouTube channel called SVTV Africa, where he opened up about how the woman he moved from Ghana to the United Kingdom stabbed him in the back.

Nana Kojo recounted that after moving to the UK, he worked it out for his girlfriend in Ghana to join him but after living together for a while, the lady got him arrested on two different occasions.

He shared that his girlfriend conceived for him after moving to the UK but she was without proper documents hence he moved her to a different place until she gave birth.

Man in handcuffs, Nana Kojo Asaw Photo credit: Jub Rubjob/Getty Images, SVTV Africa

Source: Getty Images

His girlfriend was able to acquire the right documents after giving birth but she chose to stay at the new place for 12 years.

According to Nana, he had four children with his lady within 12 years and he felt it was time for his family to move to join him.

The betrayal from his lover

He shared that his girlfriend's attitude had completely changed when she returned because she had been negatively influenced by the new friends she made there.

The arrest came in when one day he shouted at one of his children who was not willing to eat his supper.

According to him, his lady called the police to report that he was abusing the children just for insisting that they eat their food.

The second arrest came when one day he attended a wedding and upon returning, his lady accused him of seeing another woman.

A series of words were exchanged and the next thing was the lady calling the police on him again.

Nana Kojo revealed that he was jailed for two weeks.

He shared more about the journey in the link below;

Source: Yen.com.gh