Stephanie Edwards, an albino, faced rejection and discrimination from society because of her unique complexion

She had extremely negative and hurtful comments hurled at her all her life because of her appearance

Edwards developed a hatred for men until she finally met the love of her life who later became her husband

Love has no colours or boundaries, and such is the story of a woman who has defied stereotyping, social stigma, rejection and is now living with her husband.

Stephanie Edwards, an albino, has had negative and hurtful comments hurled at her all her life because of her appearance.

She was mistreated, especially by men, which made her develop a dislike for men as she wanted nothing to do with them.

Meeting her husband

Edwards developed the mindset that made her believe that no man would ever care for her until the day she met the love of her life, Sean Ellis. The two are not only happily married, but are blissfully in love.

In an interview with Family and Religion at their home in Bottom Halse Hall, Clarendon in Jamaica, the couple reminisced on the journey to being soulmates.

Love at first sight

Ellis recalled that from the first time he laid eyes on Edwards, he was hooked. From a comfortable friendship, their relationship developed, and in February 2019, he declared his intentions to marry her.

With the positive vibes that she would accept his proposal, he went ahead to officially start their courtship.

Proposing to Edwards

The Jamaica Gleaner reports that at 10:32 am on Friday, February 15, a day after he gave Edwards a Valentine’s Day gift that brought her to tears, he surprised her with a marriage proposal in the customer service section at a bank.

The duo shared their journey in the video below:

