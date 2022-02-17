A young lady has been moved to shed tears of joy as she received a luxury car gift from her lover on Valentine's Day

In a video online, the expensive present was decked with lovely balloons as she arrived in the accompany of a saxophonist

The video has gained the reaction of social media users who were similarly touched by the adorable moment

A young lady has been overcome with emotions after her lover surprised her with a luxury car gift on Valentine's Day to express his unparalleled love to her.

The unidentified young man delivered the car gift along with delightful music from a professional saxophonist and a cameraman who captured the adorable moment on tape.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the lady could not contain her emotions as she was truly blown away by the lavish gift.

The expensive whip was decked with balloons as she approached while holding a flower bouquet.

The young lady, who was visibly in shock, opened the door of the car to take a good view before shedding more tears of happiness.

Watch the video below:

The video has gained the reaction of social media users who were similarly touched by the adorable moment. Read below some of the interesting comments.

Geeyah_bby indicated:

''Message koraa I didn’t get na car.''

Naamiley_glams said:

''We that we didn’t get text message too let’s gather here ooo .''

Harrietniiaddy commented:

''Lucky you dear.''

