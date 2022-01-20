Ama Afrakoma Appiah Dwaah and Appiah Gerald, total strangers, first exchanged numbers in their Facebook DMs

The duo would proceed to exchange vows in gorgeous traditional and white wedding ceremonies to become husband and wife

The newly wedded bride has released classy photos from their wedding as she revealed how they met

When Ama Afrakoma Appiah Dwaah first delivered her mobile number to Appiah Gerald in a conversation on Facebook, she had no idea the gesture would end in praise.

The duo had started chatting in their DMs, moving from total strangers to sharing contacts to establishing a friendship. Without a scintilla of coyness, Ama Dawah released her mobile number as though she knew the end from the beginning.

From the first day the pair bonded in their DMs, they would become friends and even proceed with plans to be husband and wife.

Ama Afrakoma Appiah Dwaah and her significant other Appiah Gerald finally tied the knot in a gorgeous customary marriage.

The couple proceeded to climax their marriage with a white wedding without a hitch, with Ama wearing a gown consisting of pearls. She rocked a classy hairdo. Gerald rocked a tuxedo look to walk down the aisle with his bride.

Taking to Facebook to share stunning photos from the traditional marriage and reception, Ama urged ladies to be pleasant in their DMs.

''Sisters, please be nice in yours DMs. It ended in praise a month ago,'' she said.

See the post below:

It Ended In Praise: Ghanaian Couple Who Met on Facebook Marries in Beautiful Wedding Photo credit: Ama Afrakoma Appiah Dwaah

Source: Facebook

Social media user, Nana Osei uploaded the couple's photos.

Several people have celebrated the couple with congratulatory messages. Ama Afrakoma Appiah Dwaah's post had gained over 8,000 reactions, nearly 5,000 comments, and 62 shares as of the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh selected a few below:

Nharna Yaw Awuah Nyamkye observed:

''The lady resembles Berla Mundi or my eyes no good.''

Josephine Appiah commented:

''Waaooow so beautiful congratulations.''

Lord Aaron Achianu Essel said:

''Tell them. They will be fooling like, "What can I do for you" and all those yawa things as if they pupu into gold basins.''

Naa Kailey Dinsey indicated:

''The guy to is my taste oooo. Congratulations.''

Edith Apegyine added:

''Beautiful. Congratulations guys.''

Source: YEN.com.gh