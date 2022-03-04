A recent University of Ghana, Legon graduate has recently taken to social media to announce her latest feat

In a LinkedIn post, she shared that she graduated with a second-class upper degree in chinese and political science

Internet users who saw Sabina's post did not hesitate to congratulate her under the comments section

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to announce successfully graduating from the University of Ghana Legon.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Sabina Eshun had her congratulating herself and affirming that in as much as it is the end of her undergraduate education, she believes it is the beginning of a new stage in her life.

Gorgeous Sabina in graduation gown and posingf for the camera Phot credit: Sabina Eshun/LinkedIn

"Graduation is an exciting time. It's both an ending and a beginning: it's warm memories of the past and big dreams for the future. Congratulations to me ‍❤️"

Sabina also shared pictures of herself in her dazzling graduation outfit and her gown. One of the photos displayed she acquired a second-class upper in chinese and political science.

Many who saw her post had some sweet words for her.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Favour Amubode commented:

"A big Big congratulations to youu Sabina Eshun... Wishing you the very best ahead

Makafui Aheto replied:

Congrats Sabina

Yeboah Simon wrote:

U look very pretty

From Elvis Ofosu:

Inspiring , Kudos

Nathaniel Nyarko commented:

Congratulations Sabina. Greater heights ahead

Source: YEN.com.gh