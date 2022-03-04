VeeKativhu, a social media user, has blessed social media feeds with beautiful photos from her party as she graduated from Harvard University

In the lovely snaps online, the excited lady posed with family and friends who attended the occasion to celebrate with her

Many were quick to heap compliments on her as they went to the comment section of her post to congratulate her

A young lady with the Twitter name VeeKativhu has marked another milestone in her life in style with a party as she graduated from Harvard University.

In a Twitter post, the young lady expressed gratitude to her loved ones who attended the occasion for their support.

''I had the most amazing graduation weekend with my incredible friends and family, and I honestly can’t thank them enough for helping me spread my wings and fly.''

Source: Twitter

''#HarvardGrad 2 degrees hotter ‍,'' she shared.

VeeKativhu posed in pictures with family and friends from the ceremony sporting her graduation regalia. She uploaded four snaps showing their fun-filled celebration.

Peeps on social media have commented underneath her post as many showered her with compliments.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

@chiwunze commented:

''Congrats momz.''

@AshinagaUK said:

''Congratulations! Fantastic achievement!''

@Marian.

''Congratulations Queen.''

Danny Quo said:

''Congrats, dear. Keep winning. I'm truly happy for you.''

Samuel Brian commented:

''Wow, two degrees. That's impressive. Congrats.''

