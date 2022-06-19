A young Ghanaian man named Faisal Kofi Osei has recounted how he reunited with his birth father after years of neglect

He revealed that he took steps to forgive his father who abandoned him, his mother, and other siblings for years

Osei disclosed that his long-time high school friend encouraged him to forgive his (Osei) late father

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Ghanaian man and business owner, Faisal Kofi Osei, has recounted how he finally let go and forgave his father after years of neglect.

The Chief Executive Officer of AdinkraConcepts recalled that his long-time high school friend Joseph Akwasi-Kumah urged him to forgive his (Osei) father.

The duo was close friends in school but lost touch after completing their studies in high school.

Photos of Faisal Kofi Osei carrying his father's remains and an image used for the purpose of this story. Source: Faisal Kofi Osei (Facebook)/Jasmin Merdan (Gettyimages)

Source: Facebook

''He was the Assistant School Prefect, and I was the Assistant SRC Secretary. We had a lot of moments together and being Accra boys, we could relate to many things,'' said Osei in a Facebook post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He revealed that their relationship was deeply rooted in their dislike of their fathers. ''We bonded more because we believed our fathers had not been good to us. There was a very deep resentment toward them.''

However, the pair lost touch with almost no communication after leaving school. Then on September 17, 2013, Akwasi got in touch to tell Osei via Facebook messenger that his (Akwasi) father had passed.

''He said he had lost his dad and that I should tell my dad for him. I told him I didn’t have his number.

''He said he was fortunate to have patched up with his dad and that I should try to do the same. It sounded like some “Wrobbish” talk at the time,'' Osei recalled.

However, Osei would take steps to reunite with his father after a message from a preacher about forgiveness and the blessing of the father in December 2013.

''I went to my mum and took my dad's number. One of the best decisions of my life was calling my old man.''

Osei recounted how his father made up for the lost time with him and his other siblings before he passed.

''This man knew every little detail of my life. In 2014 when I was coining AdinkraConcepts, he was the brain behind it. In the last 10 years of his life with me. He gave everything. Everything in him was to make sure he rights some of his wrongs, tell the real truth about issues, and above all give his all “Life” to his children.

''I had the best dad I could have wished for, many lost years but a Great many years and a forever to cherish memories and wise words.''

Read his full account here.

Joy As Girl Reunites With Her Family

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a girl named Dzifa Dwumie recently met her family months after her loved ones declared her missing.

Ghanaian journalist and lead of the Missing Children Documentary at Atinka TV/FM confirmed the tears-arousing incident to YEN.com.gh.

''Dzifa Dwumie was reported missing on October 25, 2021. She is 13 years,'' she said.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh