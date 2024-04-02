A Ghanaian man has got netizens talking after he disclosed that he has been cheating on his wife

In a video making rounds on social media, he noted that he sometimes cheats on his wife, who has been living in Dubai for the past three years

The video sparked controversy online, with some netizens advising the young man to move on since his lover may have found another partner

A Ghanaian has openly confessed to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.

In a video shared on TikTok by the user @David Verse Journey, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, categorically stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.

Offering justification for his actions, he claimed that life in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled has not been easy as he has been feeling very lonely.

As a way of dealing with the loneliness, he seeks comfort in the arms of other women.

He, however, pleaded with his wife not to take offense at his confession if she sees the video.

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man confessing to cheating on his wife

His confession has sparked controversy online as some netizens have commended him for his candidness, while others advised him to move on since his partner may also be cheating while in Dubai.

@Obaapajulizil wrote

"She dey also enjoying here wate...hmm Dubai."

@Dolland Kelly wrote:

"His wife is already pregnant."

@Arthur Thiago wrote:

"Lol u still dey wait. Dey play."

@Akua Mary wrote:

"I want it this way than to hide it."

Survey shows 2 out of 10 men in Ghana have cheated on their wives

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that two in every 10 married Ghanaian men have cheated on their wives before.

This was revealed in the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey.

A total of 63,247 individuals were interviewed for this survey by the Ghana Statistical Service.

The survey also revealed that out of the aforementioned figure, 17.5% of married men have two or more partners who are not their wives.

