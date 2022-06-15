In 2014, a young Nigerian identified as Mu Okonkwo took 'a crazy decision' to leave the country for the United States of America

Okonkwo admitted that he was very scared when he made that move as he had no one in America, but today he looks back on that decision with joy

The entrepreneur showed off his pretty white wife and kids as he counted his blessings in America

A Nigerian man identified as Mu Okonkwo has taken to social media to celebrate the 8th year anniversary since he left his country for the US.

Okonkwo took to LinkedIn to show off his beautiful Oyinbo wife and kids as he briefly shared his grass-to-grace story.

He left for the US 8 years ago. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Mu Okonkwo

Okonkwo took a 'crazy' decision in 2014

The entrepreneur recalled how he left Nigeria in 2014.

According to him, he took the crazy decision to leave Nigeria after buying into the advice of an American scout that it would be more beneficial for him to be a basketballer in the US.

True to the man's words, Okonkwo said he eventually played pro basketball in America.

Okonkwo further narrated that he started a family and has now set his mind on a startup business.

His post read in part:

"8years ago today I was crazy enough to say Goodbye to my home, friends and family in Nigeria to move to the USA. Scared as fu*ck didn’t know what to expect and didn’t have a family in America.

"I was crazy enough to trust an American scout that convinced me a 6ft7 165Lbs soccer Kid that I was better off playing college basketball in America and if I worked hard enough might play pro basketball. I guess he was right that experiment worked out. I played pro ball , started my own family, and definitely not 165Lbs anymore."

Netizens celebrate with him

Alabi Anthonia said:

"The progressive stage of your life in the pictures are inspiring.

"Congratulations and keep moving higher Mu Okonkwo."

Ruth Boyle said:

"Congratulations Mu Okonkwo I still remember those days in Nigeria Navy Secondary School Borokiri Port Harcourt, Rivers State you have never given up on your dreams and here you are right in it.....More to life dear."

Kingdavid Ozobodo said:

"Congratulations and more wins.

"Is it still possible for one with talent for basketball to move to the US from Nigeria?"

Ayoola Obayomi said:

"You're living the dream of many Nigerian kids who play basketball..Thanks for being a good example..soon others will learn from you that there is life after basketball and it doesn't have to end when they don't get an opportunity to the USA...Congratulations ."

