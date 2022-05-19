A 13-year-old girl has met her family months after her loved ones painfully declared her missing

Dzifa Dwumie was reported missing on October 25, 2021, and was reunited with her family at the Ashaiman Social Welfare and Community Development Office

Ghanaian journalist and lead of the Missing Children documentary spoke to YEN.com.gh about the tear-jerking incident

A girl named Dzifa Dwumie recently met her family months after her loved ones declared her missing.

Ghanaian journalist and lead of the Missing Children Documentary at Atinka TV/FM confirmed the tears-arousing incident to YEN.com.gh,

''Dzifa Dwumie was reported missing on October 25, 2021. She is 13 years,'' she said.

The award-winning media personality disclosed that the girl was found at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

''Reunification was done at Ashaiman Social Welfare and Community Development Office. Facilitated by the Municipal head Mr. Archibald Mensah,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Touching on how Dzifa's family brimmed with excitement after meeting their princess, Asamoah said:

''The family of Dzifa Dwumie was extremely happy to find her. The girl was happy as well but insisted she wants to live with her father who was not present during the reunification process.''

Meanwhile, Asamoah further mentioned that social welfare officers denied a self-proclaimed father from taking a boy who was missing but found home.

Kelvin Mawuli was reported missing on November 24, 2021, and also discovered in Ashaiman.

The 11-year-old said he did not know the family members who came to meet him even though the man insisted Kelvin was his son he lost seven years ago.

''Social welfare officers denied his family custody of the boy as they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt,'' Asamoah said.

See the photos below:

