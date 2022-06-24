Ace media personality, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, will lay his wife to rest today, June 24, in line with Islamic customs

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) lost his wife after she succumbed to sickness

Many Ghanaians have commiserated with the media personality after he announced his wife's burial in a new heartbreaking message online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, will lay his wife to rest today, June 24, in line with Islamic rites.

The wife of the ace Ghanaian media figure recently died after battling ill-health in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital.

Kwarteng confirmed the demise of his late wife in a post on the Facebook page of CCF, saying:

Photos of Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng and his late wife. Source: CCF

Source: Facebook

Confirming his wife's death

''So my dearest wife Meena why? Why do you have to do this to me and our four lovely boys after all I did to save you ... I doubt if I will live long!

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

''May the Almighty Allah strengthen me to bear this heavy loss. I am broken. See you very soon, my dearest wife,'' portions of his message read.

The media personality on Thursday, June 23, updated his Facebook account with a photo of himself, his late wife, and four sons.

Deeply broken husband buries late wife

In another post, he disclosed that his late wife will be buried on Friday, June 24.

''My dearest Meena. It is so difficult for me as you go home today. I still refuse to believe it till I finally see your face to be sure you are no more.

''But If you are truly gone, am deeply comforted with the knowledge of where you are,'' he shared along with photos of his wife and himself on the Facebook page of CCF read.

Ghanaians have reacted to the emotional message and photos on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Photos of Ibrahim Kwarteng and his late wife. Credit: CCF

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians mourn with media personality

Rushida Rashid said:

''May Allah forgive her sins and grant her Jannah.''

Abena Jamaica commented:

''My deepest condolence.''

Eugenia Pieterson said:

''Accept my condolence sir.''

De Accra Mayor commented:

''My deepest condolences and May her soul find eternal rest.''

Manye Dede commented:

''Hmmmmmmm am still in shock ooooo eeiiish.''

Gloria Prince said:

''Oh no, my deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your entire family, Meena. We know you are resting in the bosom of the almighty Allah, sleep well, you will be missed, may your lovely soul rest in perfect peace.''

Chris Cheff Laboreille commented:

''My deepest condolences Sir. May Allah comfort you and strengthen you in such a time. Take heart, Sir. May her lovely soul rest in peace.''

Vicky Zugah Buries Mom

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Ghanaian movie personality lost her mother in January after she succumbed to a long battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.''

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh