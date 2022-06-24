A grandmother of twins whose mother died two weeks after giving birth to the babies has been provided with a fully-stocked provision shop

The struggling woman named Madam Hawa also received a shop freezer and GH¢30,000 to help her cater to the adorable babies

She received assistance from donors after philanthropist activist Etwereso Hemaa Official highlighted her plight on social media

After appealing for help to cater to a set of twins whose mother died after giving birth, a grandmother has been provided with a fully-stocked provision shop and over GH¢30,000.

The birth mother of the twins died two weeks after delivering the adorable babies in the Central Region of Ghana.

The heart-wrenching story of the kids and their struggling grandmother, Madam Hawa, got the attention of Etwereso Hemaa Official, a philanthropist, born Freda Oppong.

Raising funds for the babies and their granny

Through her social media platforms, Etwereso Hemaa raised funds to purchase a new container with full assortments of relevant goods for Madam Hawa.

''She had a fully stocked provision shop, baby items, and GH¢30,000,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Etwereso Hemaa shared the video from the presentation of the shop and whopping cash to Sister Hawa on social media, which gained reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media comments

Macmary Ak Johnson said:

''This is what we Christians should do. This is how Christ wants us to demonstrate our love. God bless you .. may your generation never cease to see good things and all donors.''

Juliana Dotse commented:

''Awwww in fact. I'm so happy. God bless you Ohemaa foundation and those you supported and those who prayed for them. May God protect the children and their grandma.''

Agnes Collins said:

''Herrrr Ohemaa. God bless you so much. This is what we call Christianity. You shall never lack in Life. Your good works will speak for u always. Amen.''

George Owusu commented:

''God bless you for the wonderful job you are doing. Ghanaians should celebrate people like you, not those who are ranting on social media for nothing.''

Kwame Peter Mensah said:

''I think you are the one to occupy the Ghana Gender ministry, God bless you paaa.''

Obaapa Dede commented:

''God bless you for the good work you are doing, may the Lord great fulfill your heart desires in Jesus mighty name.''

Portia Watson commented:

''At long last, my heart is at peace. Even though l couldn't contribute financially, my prayers have worked. God bless you so much Etwereso Hemaa.''

