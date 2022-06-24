Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo has sparked reactions online after sharing throwback photos of himself, his brothers and his mother

Photos of when Giannis and his siblings were very young, along with a picture of how they currently look, were captured

@dortepost, a tweep wondered: "What did she feed you all? Special Grow Formula?"

Professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo recently got many people on social media talking after photos of himself and his brothers and mother surfaced.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Giannis_An34 captured his mother and siblings in three separate stages of their life. In one frame, the boys were very young, and another picture had them fully grown, looking very happy with their mother.

Young mother with her children Photo credit: @Giannis_An34/Twitter

The photos were shared with the caption;

How it started...how it's going ,

At the time of this publication, the tweet has racked up close to 5,800 retweets, 442 quote tweets and 63,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@highimjasonn commented:

Why are y'all so attractive

@legiNdary replied:

The other brother always gets snubbed lmao

@DAwada11 wrote:

I missed the family group chat call with you cause I was driving!!! Giannis let’s run it back.. we need a full family photo!

From @gangstagrizziel:

how it's going: second round exit. time to get back on da grind mane

@Leland_Jerome commented:

Overcoming the death of your father has to be the most underrated part of the story. He would be proud of not only the person you are on the court, but also the person you are to MKE and your own family

@dortepost replied:

What did she feed you all? Special Grow Formula?

@PanaiDibalta wrote:

Every single time i see the first picture with your late father i think he wears a Wu-Tang shirt. Keep making him proud and keep that smile shinning..

